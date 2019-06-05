Wellington club rugby players snort illicit drug off century-old shield

Wellington rugby player James O'Reilly is understood to have been caught on camera snorting an MDMA. (file photo)

Wellington rugby players have been investigated for snorting an illicit drug off a century-old shield.

Stuff understands Wellington Lions player James O'Reilly​, 24, and a Hutt Old Boy Marist player were captured on video that showed MDMA on the Swindale​ Shield.

The incident was broadcast on a social media platform before being deleted.

Wellington Rugby Football Union (WRFU), after refusing to answer questions on Wednesday, confirmed a hearing had taken place finding a contracted player guilty of serious misconduct.

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF The Swindale Shield, donated to the rugby union in 1910, was won by Hutt Old Boy Marist in May. (File photo)

The incident has been referred to police.

Stuff has confirmed from sources O'Reilly was the player in a video shared on social media. A family member declined attempts to reach the player for comment.

O'Reilly is a contracted Wellington Lions player. He played for the Hurricanes in 2018 and was called in as injury cover for them this season.

In a joint statement, both WRFU and New Zealand Rugby confirmed a player, at a misconduct hearing, admitted to taking an illicit substance.

"The player was remorseful and volunteered to undertake counselling and volunteer time at his club."

The video showed a contracted Wellington player along with a club player with the illicit substance, the union said.

The player received a warning, a two-week suspension from all rugby games and training, and has been placed in a targeted pool for illicit drug testing.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY James O'Reilly, right, is a contracted Wellington Lions player and played for the Hurricanes in 2018. Stuff understands he is the player sanctioned for serious misconduct. (file photo)

Wellington's club rugby scene has been alive with rumour about the video, published online after the club won the shield on May 18.

Hutt Old Boys Marist secretary Dave Rose refused to answer questions, referring all queries to the WRFU.

Wellington Rugby Football Union communications manager Glenn McLean declined to name the player involved.

"At this stage there is one player who has had a hearing and who has been sanctioned.

"There's no further comment to make," he said, before a further statement was provided on Wednesday afternoon.

In the statement, WRFU chief executive Matt Evans said the player's remorse had been accepted and he was a "young man who we believe is entitled to make amends".

Hutt Old Boys Marist chairman Phil Saxton was quoted as saying the club would initiate a "significant education exercise around alcohol and illicit substances" and the players involved would work hard to make meaningful reparation.

Police were making inquiries into the matter.

The Swindale Shield was donated to Wellington Rugby Football Union in 1910 and is awarded to the winner of 14 teams competing in a preliminary competition for the club rugby season.