Former All Black Byron Kelleher facing charges of assault and wilful damage

Byron Kelleher made 57 appearances for the All Blacks between 1999 and 2007.

Former All Black star Byron Kelleher is facing charges of assault and wilful damage following a fracas involving his fiancee's ex-partner in Auckland last year.

Kelleher, who has a history of violence and alcohol related offences overseas, had sought to keep his name and details of his arrest out of the public realm, applying to the Auckland District Court for permanent name suppression earlier this year.

His lawyer, Mark Edgar, argued the publicity from the case would adversely impact the sport star's brand identity - Kelleher's main source of income as he seeks to establish his career off the sporting field.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Byron Kelleher is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

Stuff successfully challenged the application and can now report the details of Kelleher's arrest.

The 43-year-old, who until recently was based in France where he finished up his playing career, was charged following a fracas at an Auckland residence in September last year.

READ MORE:

* Entertainment boss sex trial: Mixed verdicts reached

* Ex-All Black Byron Kelleher live-streams bizarre aquarium marriage proposal

* Former All Black Byron Kelleher fined for domestic assault

* Byron Kelleher freed from police custody, but faces charges after night out

* Byron Kelleher arrested in France for 'destruction and domestic violence'

Stuff understands the incident involved an altercation between Kelleher and his fiancee's ex-partner.

The court heard on the day of the altercation Kelleher had been drinking when he became upset and lashed out, causing damage to the complainant's property.

The assault was considered to be relatively minor, with Edgar describing it as a "push and shove match".

Kelleher is due to reappear in the Auckland District Court on Friday, where he is expected to be discharged without conviction, provided he has successfully completed the police diversion scheme.

NZPA/Marc Weakley Byron Kelleher, left with former assistant coach Wayne Smith after the All Blacks win over Ireland at Eden Park in 2006.

The former halfback, who made 57 appearances for the All Blacks from 1999-2007, was due to complete his diversion on March 6, but was granted an extension earlier this month.

The latest incident follows a number of high profile brushes with the law during Kelleher's time in France, though no formal convictions were ever registered against his name.

In March 2017 Kelleher was found guilty of domestic violence and ordered to pay a $300 fine by the Correctional Court of Toulouse.

Kelleher was accused of attacking a woman he was with and causing damage to a door of a property while intoxicated.

Michel Labonne Byron Kelleher had numerous brushes with the law while playing in France.

He was also reportedly involved in two drink-driving incidents in France.

In 2009 Kelleher was arrested in Toulouse following a brawl that occurred after he collided with another vehicle while drink driving. He received a fine and a two-month suspended sentence.

He was also briefly taken into custody in October 2013 for driving while intoxicated in Bordeaux.

Following the 2009 incident, Kelleher made a public apology.

"It should never have taken this turn," he told La Depeche, through an interpreter. "I got stupidly upset. Especially because of the alcohol and I had false friends who dragged me to do the wrong thing.

"I don't want people from Toulouse to think this is normal and that what happened doesn't affect me.

"I am not a mercenary who comes to play for a year or two, takes his money and comes back home."

Despite Kelleher's history of misdemeanours, his lawyer argued for permanent name suppression on the ground publicity over his most recent arrest in Auckland would severely impact his commercial opportunities and brand identity.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Judge Russell Collins declined Kelleher's suppression at a February hearing. (FILE PHOTO).

The application was denied by Judge Russell Collins at a hearing at the district court last month.

Letters from marketing and brand agencies were provided to the court, which speculated on the potential impact to the former All Black's livelihood were he to be named.

"It says if [the defendant] loses his name suppression, these and future commercial opportunities will be severely impacted or cease to exist," Edgar argued.

"Brand organisations are very, very sensitive now to any negative media relating to sporting personalities both past and present. The concern is if reporting occurs in Stuff then people may be dissuaded from being involved with him and take a giant step back."

"There's numerous examples of corporates walking away from sports stars who have had a fall from grace."

Judge Collins did not accept this argument.

"You can cheat at cricket and still play for Australia," he said.

Byron Kelleher/FACEBOOK Byron Kelleher hit the headlines last last year when he livestreamed his proposal to fiancee Yuliana Desta.

Judge Collins determined there was an "insufficient evidential foundation" to meet the test for extreme hardship.

"The letters provided in support of the application talk about the risk in [the defendant] continuing in that role, but there is no clear evidence that he would lose any particular role, there is no evidence of what his income is from those roles are, there's no evidence of [the defendant's] financial position, his assets and liabilities."

The judge added: "there are many examples of famous sports stars that have had a fall from grace that makes no impact on their brand and marketability at all".