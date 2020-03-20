Former All Black Byron Kelleher sidesteps conviction for assault charge

Byron Kelleher last played for the All Blacks in 2007, later finishing his career in France.

Former All Black Byron Kelleher has been discharged without conviction after facing charges of assault and wilful damage.

The troubled sports star, who has a history of violence and alcohol-related offences overseas, was charged with assault and wilful damage following an incident at an Auckland residence in September last year.

Stuff understands the incident involved an altercation between him and his fiancee's ex-partner.

Jason Oxenham Kelleher played for the Chiefs and the Highlanders in the Super Rugby.

The court previously heard on the night of the altercation Kelleher had been drinking when he became upset and lashed out, causing damage to the victim's property.

The assault was considered to be relatively minor, with the defendant's lawyer, Mark Edgar, describing it as a "push and shove match".

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Kelleher was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday. (FILE PHOTO)

On Friday Kelleher did not appear, however was discharged by the court having successfully completed his police diversion.

It is not the first time Kelleher has been shown clemency by a judicial body.

During his time in France the former All Black halfback had numerous brushes with the law, but no formal conviction has ever been registered against his name.

Brendon O'Hagan Kelleher finished up his playing career in France, where he had numerous brushes with the law.

In March 2017 Kelleher was found guilty of domestic violence and ordered to pay a $300 fine by the Correctional Court of Toulouse. Kelleher was accused of attacking a woman he was with and causing damage to a door of a property while intoxicated.

He was also reportedly involved in two drink-driving incidents in France.

In 2009 Kelleher was arrested in Toulouse following a brawl that occurred after he collided with another vehicle while drink driving. He received a fine and a two-month suspended sentence.

The former halfback played 57 tests for the All Blacks.

He was also briefly taken into custody in October 2013 for driving while intoxicated in Bordeaux.

Kelleher had sought to keep his name and details of arrest out the public realm, last month applying for permanent name suppression. Edgar argued the publicity from the case would adversely impact the sport star's brand identity - Kelleher's main source of income as he seeks to establish his career off the sporting field.