Coronavirus: Richie McCaw says season shutdown shows 'how important rugby is' to New Zealanders

Richie McCaw reckons there will be positives for rugby after the season shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic (FILE PHOTO).

All Blacks great Richie McCaw says the suspension of the rugby season' "may be a positive" for New Zealand's national sport in the long run.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winning captain took the glass half approach to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on sport in his guest slot on Sky Sport's Breakdown show on Tuesday night.

McCaw - the world's most capped rugby player with 148 tests - said he was missing Super Rugby after enjoying games this season, but he said it was important to look at the future opportunities.

"Every sport is in the same situation – you're wondering what it's going to look like once things turn around and what sort of damage is being done through obviously missing competitions.

"In some ways, rather than looking at what the problems might be now, [look at] what opportunities might open up and there might be some good things come out of it if you can deal with the financial hit."

BRETT PHIBBS/PHOTOSPORT Richie McCaw with his daughter Charlotte, as he watches his wife, Black Sticks women's Gemma McCaw, during the FIH Hockey Pro League hockey match, between New Zealand and Belgium, held at North Harbour Hockey Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 01 February 2020 Photo: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

McCaw felt the shutdown reinforced how much rugby meant to New Zealanders.

"You hear sometimes that 'oh, people get sick of seeing rugby or sport in general', but it's amazing when you haven't got anything to watch how important it is to everyone's lives from an entertainment point of view. I think from a rugby point of view in New Zealand, it's shown how important it is to New Zealand.

"Once that opportunity to get back out there in whatever form it looks like, I think people will get excited to be back playing or back watching and in the long run that might be a positive for our game, remembering how important it is."

McCaw retired after leading the All Blacks to a second consecutivE Rugby World Cup title in 2015 and is now focused on his career as a co-owner of a Christchurch helicopters company and his roles as husband to Gemma, his Black Sticks hockey star wife, and a dad to one-year-old Charlotte.

He believed it is important to "focus on things that are important and what you can have an influence over" as New Zealand enters its four-week lockdown phase.

IAIN MCGREGOR Richie McCaw (R) competes in the 2020 Coast to Coast with teammate Rob Nichol.

"You think of businesses, and I'm involved in a business which has challenges ahead, it's about trying to work out what you can control," he told Sky's Breakdown show.

"People can't go to work and businesses have lost revenue… some of that is out of your control, but you can control your attitude around looking after your people and your family.

"Focusing on the things that are important and what you can have an influence over – whether it was playing rugby or in the context of life - that gives you something to focus on. It may be still tough to figure out how you're going to navigate through it…"

McCaw said connecting with people was still important.

"But the other thing is you don't want to do it on your own. Everyone – your neighbours, people all around the world – is in the same boat so connecting with them can be helpful. I know sometimes leadership can be lonely but it doesn't have to be if you share it with people that are going through the same thing."