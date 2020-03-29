All Blacks star Beauden Barrett confirms pay cuts for players amid coronavirus pandemic

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has confirmed pay cuts are on the horizon for New Zealand rugby players, but can't yet reveal the extent to which their back pockets will be hit.

In line with the sports scene worldwide, salaries of those involved in the professional game are being slashed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, All Blacks coach Ian Foster revealed he and his fellow coaches had agreed to cuts and signalled that the players would be next, then on Sunday, Barrett, in an interview with Radio Sport, followed up by confirming that was indeed being worked on.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Beauden Barrett has confirmed pay cuts are coming up for New Zealand rugby players.

"Look, we're going through that at the moment," he told Radio Sport..

"As an employee of New Zealand Rugby, we're all facing some tough times. We're all in it together.

"We've seen some of our colleagues and friends have had to take a few cuts already. So us as players are working through that with Rob Nichol and the players' association, that'll come out in due course. But, yes, we will be at some stage."

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Beauden Barrett arrives on his bike for a solo training session last Thursday.

Asked if he could detail what sort of figure those cuts would amount to, Barrett said it was too early to say, though acknowledged the public should be informed.

"When the time comes and we get all the right numbers together, we'll be happy to say what the pay cut's going to look like," he said. "I think it's normal to expect to know that."

In the meantime, Barrett is one of a host of sportspeople grappling with New Zealand's lockdown rules, as they try to maintain some sort of training programme. On Thursday he was spotted at his local park doing some solo training.

PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES Getting fresh air is key for Beauden Barrett during the period of lockdown.

"I was just getting a bit of fresh air," he said. "It's quite nice to get down to the park, there was a lot of kids down there doing the same thing, kicking a ball around.

"I think it's important that you get out there, as long as you're sticking within the rules, and getting that exercise each day, because it's a long day if you're going to stay inside for the duration of it."

The 28-year-old's last match was way back on November 1 in the All Blacks' World Cup third-place playoff match against Wales, and after an agreed period of time off, he was just one week back into training with the Blues, with his feet "really itching" to get back on the park, before Super Rugby was suspended.

STU FORSTER/GETTY IMAGES Beauden Barrett's last game of rugby was on November 1 last year in the World Cup third-place playoff against Wales.

He said he is still in contact with his Blues team-mates via Zoom, and that they may even soon do circuit workouts together via the video conferencing tool. Other than that, there's a lot of personal responsibility to "stay sane and stay ready" because when the green light to play again does come "whoever's maximised this opportunity will come off in a better position".

"You can't control what's going on at the moment but you can certainly control the way you approach it from a mental point of view, and look at finding productive ways to get through your day.

"What's evident in my household at the moment is a long list of chores.

"I've got a home gym setup, I've got options there, so I like to plan my training week and then do whatever chores I feel like on the day. Yeah, it's going to be a big four weeks, and I tell you what, the house is going to look pretty good after it."