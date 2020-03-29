Coronavirus: All Blacks great Richie McCaw nails kicking bucket challenge second go

Richie McCaw has a kick about at an All Blacks captain's run in Tokyo in 2013.

Retired All Blacks great Richie McCaw wasn't just a menace at the breakdown.

Turns out he's not so bad at kicking either.

McCaw's wife, Black Sticks hockey star Gemma McCaw, revealed the former All Blacks skipper and legendary loose forward had no trouble completing the kicking bucket challenge in the Covid-19 four week lockdown.

The McCaws spotted Richie's former team-mate, first-five Beauden Barrett, having a crack online and he decided to have a go himself. The kicking bucket challenge is popular among professional rugby players on social media and involves them trying to land the rugby ball into a bucket from distance.

KAI SCHWOERER/GETTY IMAGES Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw with daughter Charlotte and wife Gemma McCaw after a Black Sticks hockey game in February in Christchurch.

"We saw Beaudy's one so I thought I better get Rich to give it a go and would you believe he got it in the second go, left footed," Gemma told Radio Sport.

"He's been walking around thinking he's the first-five.

— Beauden Barrett (@beaudenbarrett) March 20, 2020

Richie wasn't so flash at the juggling challenge though - outperformed by Gemma.

"But I wasn't allowed to put up the video of Rich attempting the rugby ball juggling challenge. That wasn't his forte. But it's good to keep those challenges going for the kids. We're trying to think of what's next."

Gemma thrived at the rugby juggling challenge, posting a video this week of her kneeing a rugby ball in the air, without using her hands or letting it touch the ground, an impressive 25 times.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Richie and Gemma McCaw smile for the cameras at the Black Clash T20 cricket match in Christchurch in 2019.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been scuppered for Black Sticks veteran McCaw this year. With the global event pushed back to the second quarter of 2021, she will have to decide whether she wants to commit for another year and attend her fourth Games.

Richie, daughter Charlotte, Gemma, and her mother Michelle were coping well to start the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown.

Exercise was imperative for mental health and wellbeing, Gemma said. The McCaws had also found some welcome time to keep busy with crosswords and books.

"We've got a good wee rhythm going. We do our exercise in the morning. Rich has actually just biked 100km on the wind trainer, which is a bit crazy and shows how bored he is currently," Gemma told Radio Sport.

"There's a Swift app where you can hook in with people overseas or in New Zealand, so he's just done 100km with a couple of mates.

JOHN DAVIDSON/PHOTOSPORT Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw hasn't yet made a call whether she'll carry on until next year with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed because of the Covid-19 crisis.

"Then there's also a whole long list of chores that we don't get around to doing because we've been away so much over the last few years, so we've been doing them and also some crosswords and reading."

Gemma, who turns 30 in May, and has amassed 254 caps since her debut in 2008, hadn't yet made a call whether she would carry on through to the Olympics next year. Balancing hockey with a young daughter wasn't easy at times.

"It's been challenging. It adds another dimension when you have a toddler. Those sacrifices that your family has to make to support you at a high level. The Olympics was the dream and the goal, so now we just need some time to think about what that looks like.

"I haven't made any decisions yet, but at this point I'm still part of the programme. Next year seems like quite a long way away."