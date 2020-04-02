Injured rugby star Michael Fatialofa talks horror spinal injury and recovery

Michael Faitalofa's wife Tatiana at his side in hospital in London.

From hearing gunshot victims dying next to him while in hospital, to the realisation he wouldn't play rugby again - it's been a rocky few months for Michael Fatialofa.

The former Hurricanes loose forward, who fractured his spine playing for Worcester against Saracens in the English Premiership in January, has broken his silence, revealing just what he's gone through.

A couple of weeks after Fatialofa walked unaided for the first time, which wife Tatiana described as a miracle, Fatialofa dug into his ordeal in an interview with 1 News.



"From my neck down, I couldn't feel anything or move anything," Fatialofa said.

"It was pretty scary, and I was really short of breath because, what I did, was the spinal cord was compressed and anything below the spinal cord is affected and that includes my lungs and I was just kinda trying to breathe."

GETTY IMAGES Michael Fatialofa in action for the Hurricanes during the 2016 season.



Fatialofa described the injury as a "freak accident' - the perfect mix of his head being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

He remembers his body shutting down after the tackle, before remaining conscious as team's medical staff rushed to his aid.

Scans revealed a fracture of his C4 vertebrae, as well as a spinal contusion, which causes compression on the spine.

Tatiana Fatialofa/Instagram Michael Fatialofa pictured during rehabilitation at an English hospital after a serious spinal injury.

He spent two weeks in intensive care at London's St Mary's Hospital, where he heard things he will struggle to shake from his mind.

"My roommates were victims of gun violence and stabbings and I could hear everything going on. Just all the beeping and no sleep. It's something I don't really like thinking about now that I'm past it," he told 1 News.

"I heard some people die next to me. It was quite traumatising. All I could hear was a beeper go off, everyone rush in and then I have a new roommate the next day."

GETTY IMAGES Michael Fatialofa, pictured playing in the 2016 Super Rugby final for the Hurricanes against the Lions in Wellington.

Fatialofa barely slept the first month, mostly due to "unbearable pain", and because nurses repositioned his body regularly to avoid pressure ulcers.

He was told to prepare for life in a wheelchair, ending his playing career.

"I was pretty scared," he said. "I just didn't want to be a burden to my wife and family. But then I thought I'd just leave it with God and see what happens," he told 1 News.

Fatialofa was transferred to a specialist spinal clinic at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury, where he has spent the last five weeks.

Doctors are astounded at his aforementioned ability to walk unassisted so soon after the injury.

"Walking is the tip of the iceberg with these types of injuries," he added. "My hands are probably the hardest thing for me - getting my hands functioning.

"My left hand pretty much does nothing," he told 1 News.

Fatialofa will remain in the UK to complete his recovery, before returning to New Zealand.