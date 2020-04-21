Feilding man reflects on international rugby debut for the Netherlands

Feilding man Lucas Puts made his international rugby debut for Netherlands in November.

A taste of rugby's big time has fuelled bold ambitions for a Manawatū club player.

Lucas Puts, 28, returned from Europe last month after his international debut season for the Netherlands.

The tighthead prop, who has 53 caps for Feilding Old Boys Ōroua, earned his international callup in November after signing a coaching contract with a domestic club near Amsterdam last year.

He went on to play two test matches in the Rugby Europe Trophy Championship, Europe's second division.

Puts, right, talks with the referee during his international rugby debut for the Netherlands.

"We were actually at the airport heading to Switzerland for our final match when they cancelled the game due to fears of Covid-19," Puts said.

He grew up in Marton, before attending Feilding High School.

He forged a career as an aircraft turn controller at Air New Zealand, but hasn't been able to return to work due to the pandemic.

His Dutch heritage comes from his grandfather, Hendrikus Gerhardus Wilhelmus Puts, who left Holland in 1945.

"My grandfather passed away when my dad was 24 and my nan passed away two years ago. I wished I could have shared this success with them both."

Puts started playing rugby when he was 5. He hasn't missed a season since.

He joined Feilding Old Boys Ōroua in 2012 and regards the club as home.

"One of my proudest moments in my rugby career was notching up 50 games and receiving my blazer for FOBO."

He dreamed of playing for Netherlands, but the idea only became a reality two years ago.

Puts plays club rugby for Feilding Old Boys Ōroua.

Puts contacted Storm Carroll, a Kiwi who has more than 40 caps for Netherlands.

Carroll helped Puts secure a player-coach role at a club called The Bassets, in Sassenheim, a similar sized town to Feilding.

Three months into his contract, he was named in the national squad.

With a few training camps under his belt, he was selected on the bench to make his debut against Germany in November.

"I put in a solid performance with the time I was given," Puts said.

"We are a young team and full of talented guys."

Puts gets ready to run on the field on international debut.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout Europe, Puts said crowds were limited to 100 people. It was then decided that games would be played behind closed doors.

His parents had travelled to watch him play against Lithuania in February and the following week he was named to start against Switzerland.

However, the game was cancelled as they were about to board their flight.

New Zealand closed its borders a couple of days later and Puts rushed home to Feilding.

He can't wait to pull on the Netherlands jumper again.

"It's not the dream ending, but for now that's curtains. I'm healthy and... to live another day is my blessing."

Puts said there was a strong standard of rugby in Europe.

"There are a lot of Dutch boys who would do well over here in the New Zealand competition.

"Rugby is a lesser-known sport as it has to compete with soccer but there is definitely a strong following of the national team."