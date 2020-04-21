Eleven former Wallabies captains sign letter calling for Raelene Castle's head

NZ Rugby Players' Association chief Rob Nichol says New Zealand's best are backing the decision to cut their pay.

Kiwi Raelene Castle's position as CEO of Rugby Australia is hanging by a thread after 11 former Wallabies captains co-signed a letter calling for leadership change at the cash-strapped organisation.

The Australian newspaper is reporting that Nick Farr-Jones, George Gregan, Michael Lynagh, Simon Poidevin, Phil Kearns, Rod McCall, Jason Little, Nathan Sharpe, Stirling Mortlock, George Smith and Stephen Moore have all signed the letter.

GETTY IMAGES George Gregan is one of the 11 former captains who have signed the letter.

Rugby Australia interim chairman Paul McLean has seen the letter, according to the report.

The letter reads: "As Wallaby captains we feel privileged to have represented our country and led our respective teams into battle, facing difficult situations together.

"We lost some but we won many.

Win or lose, every time we pulled on the gold jersey we were driven by the desire to earn the respect of Australian supporters across the country and around the world. We wanted them to be proud of Australian rugby and what Australian rugby stood for.

"In recent times, the Australian game has lost its way. It is a defeat inflicted not by COVID-19, or an on-field foe, but rather by poor administration and leadership over a number of years.

"Our rural clubs, junior clubs, subdistricts and community clubs have been let down and we firmly believe transformation is needed across the game in this country. There's no time to waste.

MARK METCALFE/GETTY IMAGES Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle's time in the job appears to be running out.

"We speak as one voice when we say Australian rugby needs new vision, leadership and a plan for the future. That plan must involve, as a priority, urgent steps to create a much-needed sustainable, commercial rugby business.

"No doubt there are now good people with good ideas and we must include them in the renewal. There has also been considerable work done in the background to quickly establish a list of urgent initiatives and action items.

"A number of highly experienced rugby and business leaders are standing by to mentor and lead."

There have been rumbling for weeks that Castle's job is on the line with Rugby Australia fighting fires on many fronts even before the coronavirus crisis.

The Wallabies have slipped to a world ranking of No 7 and interest in the game has been falling for years in Australia, while the costly payout to Israel Folau hit the game's finances hard.

GETTY IMAGES Former No 10 Michael Lynagh is one of the Wallabies legends who want a change at the top.

The group of former captains said Castle and the current administration had to step aside to let new leadership in.

"Our youth deserve to be inspired," the letter read. "They need to see a pathway and to feel a connection with the Wallaby jersey.

"It is with this in mind we ask the current administration to heed our call and stand aside to allow the game to be transformed so we emerge from this pandemic with a renewed sense of unity and purpose.

"There is only one question that needs to be answered at club level, at state level and at national level: Is this decision in the best interests of Australian rugby?"