Former All Black Wyatt Crockett volunteers to prop up local food delivery

No stranger to sportswear, Crockett returned to Nelson in 2018 where he took on the revamped Stirling Sports store on Trafalgar St.

Ordering a food delivery from a Nelson food establishment in the coming weeks may come with a side of beef in the form of rugby colossus Wyatt Crockett.

In an effort to lend a hand to local food businesses, the former Mako, Crusader and All Black prop has offered his services to deliver food on behalf of a local cafe or restaurant, free of charge, once the country moves into level 3 conditions next week.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern encouraged people to use restaurants that did their own deliveries under level 3, instead of using Uber Eats as the company continued to charge high commission rates.

A 71-test All Black and the first player to reach 200 Super Rugby caps, Crockett moved his family to Nelson in 2018 where he joined the Tasman Mako for two seasons, including last year's Mitre 10 Cup premiership win.

In readiness for his post-playing future, Crockett also took on the Nelson Stirling Sports franchise on Trafalgar St.

The coronavirus lockdown has brought about some downtime for his retail business, although Crockett said he had been able to process a number of online orders.

As an added bonus, customers were also receiving giveaway vouchers to local establishments.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Wyatt Crockett delivered on the field, now he is making himself available to deliver meals to customers on behalf of local food establishments.

"Our business has taken a bit of a hit but it's been particularly massive for places like cafes who haven't been able to do anything for the last few weeks - for us it's really important that Nelson comes back as a vibrant place so I want them to know that us Nelson folk are keen to get back and go back to how it was, dropping into your local cafe."

"No doubt things have changed and it isn't as easy as it once was, but I just hope that these people stay positive and just find a way to make it happen."

As well as helping out local eateries as they seek to recovery from a government-enforced closure, Crockett said hearing about some of the costs of using food delivery apps like Uber Eats had also played a part in offering his services.

"You think about all the preparation that goes into creating those meals - I just want to make sure that businesses don't stop running takeaway options because it's too expensive."

"If I was in this situation and I had a restaurant I'd probably hope there are those friends and family who I can reach out to.

"There will be a lot of businesses that will think they won't be able to make any money out of it so I'm happy to do it for a couple of nights a week and hopefully help them get through the next couple of weeks before we head back to some sort of normality."

Anyone keen to take up Crockett's offer is invited to send a message here.