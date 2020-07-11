Men left 'covered in blood' after brawl erupts at Auckland premier club rugby match

A brawl at a premier club rugby game in west Auckland has left supporters and players bloodied and bruised, Stuff understands.

An altercation on the field, at Shadbolt Park in New Lynn, which saw a player from each of the Suburbs and Pakuranga sides red carded, boiled over after the full-time whistle on Saturday.

Supporters from each sideline exchanged words before multiple punches were thrown – leaving several men "covered in blood", a witness said.

A group of around 20 people were believed to have been involved in the fight, police confirmed, but when officers arrived everyone involved had left and police did not end up speaking to anyone.

Police said they received multiple reports of a “disorder incident” at the park about 4.35pm.

It was not clear how many people were injured, or how serious their injuries were.

St John Ambulance had been notified and has been contacted for comment.

Stuff has contacted the Suburbs and Pakuranga clubs for comment.

More to come.