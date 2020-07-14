Teammates' CPR revive Hawke's Bay rugby player 'Big C' after cardiac arrest

Tamatea rugby player Colin Mataira suffered a cardiac arrest as a conversion was being taken during a game at Whitmore Park, Napier.

The Tamatea premier rugby team had a moment’s silence for a former club stalwart before their game on Saturday.

Shortly after half-time, there were fears for another member of the Hawke’s Bay club after prop Colin Mataira keeled over from a cardiac arrest.

Thanks to CPR carried out by team-mates, he’s now recovering in hospital.

Mataira, 46, collapsed as a conversion was being taken in the team’s game against Napier Tech at Whitmore Park, Napier.

Tamatea chairman Stewart Whyte said Mataira, known as ‘Big C’, went on at the end of the first half as a replacement prop. He took a knock to his cheek and went into the ‘blood bin’ for a short time before running back on.

READ MORE:

* West Coast rugby player suffers second heart attack in three years

* Waikato sign Hurricanes centre Pita Ahki but are unsure on Stephen Donald's future

* West Coast rugby league player Brad Houston's life saved by mates

* Rugby player John Taitoko in a critical condition after collapse on field



About midway through the second half, while a conversion was taking place, Mataira and his team-mates were heading back to the halfway line when he “just collapsed”.

supplied Andy Kupa with his sons Tama Cooper and Tane Cooper.

People rushed to his aid. Tamatea team-mates Tama Cooper and his brother Tane performed CPR on Mataira until an ambulance arrived six minutes later.

“They kept his heart pumping. When the ambulance arrived they gave him the old defibrillator a few times and managed to get him breathing again,” Whyte said.

“He was able to say his name in the ambulance, which was the best news we heard,” he said.

“There were some very emotional scenes. His daughters were there and quite a few of the boys were crying. We just kept spurring him on. ‘Come on Big C, you can get through this’, and he did,” Whyte said.

Whyte said Mataira started playing for the club some 25 years ago. A stalwart in every sense, he played for the Hawke’s Bay Magpies in 2003.

Stuff Colin Mataira, on right, is a stalwart of the club.

“He’s been a big part of our club for a while. We’re in a rebuilding phase, and he's come back to help out mainly with the coaching,” Whyte said.

Mataira, a father of five and grandfather of three, was rushed to Hawke’s Bay Hospital. He spent a night there before being transferred to Wellington Hospital on Sunday. He was in a stable condition on Monday morning.

Napier Tech, which included former All Black Zac Guilford, was leading 33-10 when the game was called off.

“On that same day we got news that club stalwart Bill Te Pou had passed away in Australia. Bill was a big part of our club, so we gave him a minute’s silence at that game,” Whyte said.

“To have ‘Big C’ drop on that same day was a big shock for us and not something we wanted. Thankfully it’s turned out to be a good news story,” he said.

Supplied Colin Mataira, 46, collapsed from a suspected cardiac arrest while playing for Tamatea Rugby Club on July 11.

Tama Cooper, a Hastings firefighter, said he had just turned in readiness for the kick-off when he saw Mataira on the ground.

“I just ran straight to him. Initially I thought it was a stroke but then I saw it was cardiac arrest, so I told someone to call an ambulance and started chest compressions,” he said.

“My brother Tane and our dad, who was on the sideline, joined in to help. He came back once, then we lost him again,” he said.

“It was definitely a group effort. I couldn’t have done that by myself. I knew if we kept going he had a chance”.

“I’ve been to a few jobs where CPR is done. They don’t always end this well. To save him was such a good feeling. He’s a big Kauri tree in our club. We’d hate to see him fall,” Cooper said.

St John territory manager for Hawke’s Bay Brendon Hutchinson said only one in ten New Zealanders survive a cardiac arrest in the community.

“That statistic can be dramatically improved with bystander CPR and use of a defib. Every minute that goes by without CPR or defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by 10-15 percent,” he said.