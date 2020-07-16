Club rugby win celebrated at 2343m in Southern Alps

Mackenzie senior B rugby players, from left, Alex Meban, Henry and George Murray and Pate Saywell celebrate reclaiming the Mt Cook Cup with a special photo high in the Southern Alps near Aoraki/Mt Cook.

A high country prank has taken a 90-year-old rugby trophy for a ride in a helicopter deep into the Southern Alps.

South Canterbury brothers Henry and George Murray, along with Mackenzie Rugby Club team-mates Pete Saywell and Alex Meban, hired a helicopter to take the Mt Cook Cup close to its namesake Aoraki/Mt Cook after a weekend win.

For the past 64 years the Mt Cook Cup has gone to the winner of the clash between neighbours Mackenzie and Pleasant Point in South Canterbury club rugby’s senior B grade.

Henry Murray said when Mackenzie won there was often talk in the changing shed and clubrooms about taking the cup to the mountain for a photo.

“To our knowledge no-one had ever done it.”

After a hard fought 25-23 win on Saturday, the quartet hatched a plan to drive to Mt Cook on Sunday for a photo but low cloud covering the mountain meant the cup only made it as far as Kimbell, near Fairlie.

Monday turned out to be a much better day and the plan remained alive through George Murray’s contacts.

“He knew a pilot Richard Kyd at the Helicopter Line at Glentanner and thanks to his help we got up close for the photos.”

The quartet celebrated with beer at 2343 metres up on Brass Peak (commonly referred to as Gorilla) with Aoraki/Mt Cook providing a stunning backdrop.

“It was the perfect day to take photos.”

Henry Murray said cup’s lid was left behind in the clubrooms “as we didn’t want to lose it or forget it and have to go back.”

The brothers had taken the cup to their parents’ Maryburn Station farm on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel thinking they could take the photo from there with Aoraki/Mt Cook in the background.

“It turned out much better and we won’t forget it.”

Since being donated by Thomas Burnett MP, of Mt Cook Station, in 1929, the cup has been the prize for several different rugby challenges.

It was first awarded at a seven-a-side tournament for the team playing “the most attractive rugby” and Timaru Boys High School were the inaugural winners in 1929.

In 1947 it was decided that Pleasant Point would accept an end of season challenge from the winner of the Mackenzie Sub-Union knockout competition (Griggs Cup), and so the inter-club relationship began.

Since 1969 it has been played for between corresponding grades under senior level, with Mackenzie victorious on 33 occasions and Pleasant Point 31.

South Canterbury Rugby historian Jeremy Sutherland said the cup was not a cheap piece of silverware.

“It was purchased 90 years ago at a cost of 50 Guineas ($105) from a Timaru jeweller and is fiercely competed for each year.”