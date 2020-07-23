'The Eliminator': Dr Ashley Bloomfield finds his rugby persona ahead of Saturday's Parliamentary clash

Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be taking the field alongside former All Blacks for the 25th annual Parliamentary rugby match, and he even has a new name for himself.

Some of New Zealand’s greatest rugby players have nicknames – Julian Savea is known as The Bus, and Conrad Smith as Snakey.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash against the Parliamentary Rugby Team, the director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, has joined the ranks with his new moniker.

“What I've settled on is The Eliminator,” he told media on Thursday.

The team at the Ministry of Health had brainstormed a few names – Hospital Pass and Don’t Smash Ash were both on the list.

Bloomfield will be joined on the field by a list of former professional players – Stephen Bachop​, Jason Eaton​, Norm Hewitt​ and Rodney So’oialo, to name a few.

He admitted he hadn’t done enough training in the lead up to the weekend’s game – “not enough, I dare say” – but he was thankful for the substitutes who will be lining the sideline.

“It's 35 years since I last played a game of rugby, so I'm not sure how long I'll last on the field.

“I'm glad there's a very significant rolling subs arrangement,” he said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images You may refer to him as Dr Ashley ‘The Eliminator’ Bloomfield.

The health expert who has been helping lead the country’s Covid-19 health response said he was listed as open side flanker but is intending to run on the wing.

Bloomfield is on a team with Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry​ and Greater Wellington Regional Council Councillor Thomas Nash​.

Parliament’s Speaker Trevor Mallard​ is the team’s manager and rugby commentator Ken Laban​ is the waterboy. Former All Black captain Andy Leslie​ and player Earle Kirton​ are coaches.

For the opposition, National’s Mark Mitchell and former health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse will be joined by former All Black Piri Weepu​, his brother, former league player Billy Weepu​, and former Blues and Hurricanes player Ofisa Tonu’u​.