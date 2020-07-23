Second man arrested following late night rugby brawl in Wellington

Players from rival Wellington clubs were involved in an brawl which left two people hospitalised.

Police have made another arrest following a brawl between two rugby clubs.

The late night brawl involved players from Tawa and Pōneke clubs, as well as others, on July 12.

The brawl, outside the Pōneke clubrooms in Wellington’s Kilbirnie left two Pōneke players with facial trauma injuries.

After arresting a 22-year-old man on Wednesday, police confirmed a second man had also been arrested.

On Thursday, police confirmed a 19-year-old man had been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to injure.

The men will appear at the Wellington District Court on July 27.

Stuff understands the brawl broke out when the men approached a group of Pōneke players, who had just left the clubrooms shortly after midnight following a Pōneke party.

Jun Tanlayco/Supplied Tawa beat Pōneke in an earlier game - a week before the brawl with players from each team.

Stuff understands a group of Tawa players and their associates came to the club after attending a baby shower, and there was an altercation upstairs at the clubrooms, commonly known as The Hub.

The Tawa group was ejected from the club.

A separate group of three Pōneke players left The Hub soon after and were approached by the Tawa men, resulting in facial injuries to two Pōneke players.

It is understood the 22-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday, was until recently, a Lions representative player.

Wellington Rugby previously confirmed the 22-year-old man had been a contracted player in the Wellington Lions squad. It is understood that was in 2019, and his contract was not renewed in 2020.

Detective Sergeant Steve Westcott previously told Stuff that the injuries to the two players were severe enough that the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) was investigating.

Both of those injured were from Pōneke, which had a week earlier lost 17-15 to Tawa’s premier side.