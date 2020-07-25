Dr Ashley Bloomfield helps his Centurions XV team win the parliamentary rugby match

The Director General of Health grabbed a try in his side's 19-10 victory.

People will forgive Dr Ashley Bloomfield for keeping his day job as director-general of health, despite being the unofficial MVP of the 25th annual parliamentary rugby game.

Bloomfield – who had given himself the moniker "The Eliminator” for the game held at Wainuiomata Rugby Club’s William Jones Park on Saturday afternoon, was the subject of cheers and photographs from starstruck locals after his side, the Centurions XV, beat the New Zealand Parliamentary Rugby Team 19-10.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield dots down for a try for the Centurions XV in the parliamentary rugby match at Wainuiomata.

Speaking after the game, Bloomfield said it was good to see hundreds of people come out and enjoy the occasion.

“These kids have made a beautiful job making this poster for me,” he said of one of many placards shown to him after the event wrapped up.

“I feel quite humbled, actually. I was pleased to be a part of it – [former All Blacks] Rodney So’oialo​, Norm Hewitt – tell you what mate, even gave me a try there for nothing, so that was pretty lucky,” he said, referring to his first-half score.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in action during the 25th annual parliamentary rugby match at Wainuiomata on Saturday.

Bloomfield was playing as a loose forward, and wasn’t as bruised up as he was worried about being prior to the game starting – but his opponents insist they didn’t go easy on him.

National’s former health spokesman Michael Woodhouse was on the Parliamentary team and said after the game he was exhausted. “I’m going to be feeling it tomorrow.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield with National Party MP Michael Woodhouse after the match.

The day – which started out with Bloomfield being welcomed with a mihi by organiser and rugby commentator Ken Laban in the changing rooms – was one where politics was momentarily set aside, Woodhouse said.

“That’s been the legacy of parliamentary sport and particularly parliamentary rugby for 25 years, we might do a bit of battle in the debating chamber but when we get out there, we’re representing the country.

“And it’s great because so many members of the public don’t often get to see MPs and to see them in a different context is really good.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield shows the importance of hydration at the parliamentary rugby match.

Woodhouse said Bloomfield “acquitted himself very well out there amongst a star-studded line up”. His popularity can also not be overstated – punters were queueing for pictures post-game.

Before the action got under way, and as he was getting into his kit, the man who led the country’s response through Covid-19 said he was nervous but amped up, admitting it had been three decades since he’d taken to a rugby field.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield and former All Black Norm Hewitt hongi before the match.

“It’s just good fun to be part of it and it’s all for a good cause, raising funds for the Wainuiomata Rugby Club, so I’m pleased to be involved.”

The mood of the crowd at the match with several MPs present marked a difference from the ongoing drama in the halls of Parliament, and Friday night’s quarantine facility escape scandal in Hamilton.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Bloomfield displays his rugby skills on Saturday.

Also on the director-general’s team was Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry, Greater Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash and former All Blacks Stephen Bachop and Jason Eaton. Hewitt and So’oialo​ co-captained the squad.

Parliament’s Speaker Trevor Mallard​ was the team’s manager, while well-known rugby commentator Ken Laban​ was the waterboy. Former All Blacks captain Andy Leslie​ and player Earle Kirton​ were coaches.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield lines up for the team photo for the Centurions XV ahead of the parliamentary rugby match.

On the opposition team were National MPs Mark Mitchell and Woodhouse, former All Black Piri Weepu, his brother, former league player Billy Weepu, and former Blues and Hurricanes player Ofisa Tonu’u.

Prior to the game starting, Bloomfield told Stuff it was too early to say whether or not he’d be “limping in to work” next week. “I’m not the oldest guy on the field, so there will be a few sore folks,” he laughed.

If his performance was anything to go by – and advice from Barry was taken about cold beer and ice being in order – Bloomfield’s colleagues will probably see him walking in with an ear-to-ear smile on Monday.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield with his number 7 jersey, even though he's meant to be playing on the wing in the parliamentary rugby match.