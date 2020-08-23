Teenager arrested after Mangatainoka Grandstand razed in fire

The Mangatainoka Grandstand in Tararua, near Pahiatua, has been burnt to the ground after a fire took hold on Sunday.

The landmark grandstand in Mangatainoka which Kerry Fergus played beside as a young boy has burned down with him in retirement age.

A police spokesperson confirmed an 18-year-old male had been arrested and charged with arson following the fire at the Mangatainoka Domain. He will appear in Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

The old grandstand was destroyed by the blaze. The corrugated iron roof collapsed and the seats were completely burnt out.

The rear of the building, which houses the changing rooms, was gutted.

READ MORE:

* Christmas in the Park 2019: Rules, banned items, stage times and lineup

* Paddock preparations nearly complete for Battle at the Brewery

* Mangatainoka paddock transformation begins for Super Rugby's battle at the brewery



George Heagney/Stuff The grandstand was destroyed by fire on Sunday afternoon.

Fergus, who now leases the land, arrived before the firefighters did.

“The whole thing, right across the front, was on fire. It looked like it had been lit here in the front. The back was OK.”

He said a big fireball came out of the building.

Damage was “terrible”, he said. The facility was “no longer useable”.

The ground held a lot of history, and used to regularly host rugby games and sports days.

“As a kid I remember the cars all parked here. You couldn’t move for the people.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Mangatainoka ground has been a regular venue for Hurricanes pre-season Super Rugby matches. (File photo)

The 69-year-old remembered playing his first games of rugby at the ground as a young boy.

The hardest part for him was that he would have to tell all the older people, who had connections to the grandstand, that it was destroyed.

It is believed the structure was more than 100 years old.

Bryce O’Donnell of the Pahīatua fire brigade said a fire investigator and the police had been called.

A police spokeswoman said officers were making inquiries.

When firefighters arrived, the grandstand was well ablaze and it took them about an hour to extinguish the flames.

George Heagney/Stuff The burnt-out shell of the Mangatainoka Grandstand.

Three fire engines and a water tanker attended.

Like Fergus, Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union chief executive Tony Hargood​ played on the ground as a boy.

He said it was a tragedy to lose the historic building. “It has been an iconic grandstand in an iconic location.”

Tararua district mayor Tracey Collis described the grandstand as a district icon and said the community was “gutted” by its loss.

Everyone in the area had a story about playing or watching rugby at the grounds.

She was next door to the fire station when the bells went off signalling the fire,and said she was impressed with the speed of the volunteer firefighters.

The decision whether to rebuild lay with the Mangatainoka Domain Board but, having driven past, she said it would have to be a complete rebuild.

Chairman of the Mangatainoka Domain Board Michael Burmeister said they would have to talk to the Tararua District Council about what to do next.

The ground has been a regular venue for Hurricanes pre-season Super Rugby matches before crowds of several thousand, and last hosted them in February last year when the Blues came to town.

Hurricanes chief executive Avan Lee was shocked to hear news of the fire.

“It is really sad. The Hurricanes have played over there quite a few times and it has been great to be part of the community. We know there is a lot of emotion attached to the grandstand,” Lee said.

“It is a real shame for the community that they have to go through that and hopefully they can rebuild it.

“I know all the [Hurricanes] players and coaches have always loved going over there, it has been such a unique event and the teams who have visited have loved it too.”