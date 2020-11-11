Coroner makes no recommendations after death of 19-year-old Wellington rugby player

Clubmates of Daniel Baldwin perform a haka at his funeral service in Wellington.

Daniel Baldwin should be in his early 20s and on his way to becoming a police dog handler. Instead he is the subject of a coroner’s finding.

Baldwin, then 19 and a Wellington Football Club colts player, died in May 2017 after a knock to the head in a rugby game in Porirua.

The coroner’s finding, just released, shows Baldwin was in the 70th minute of the game when he made the tackle that would end his life.

The first clue to those watching was when he tried to get off the ground and fell back to his elbows.

He was able to get up but one of his team-mates saw he was unsteady and told him to get checked.

Concern about concussion was raised fast but his condition was worsening. His speech was unusually slurred, he was confused, and he was told he should stay off the field.

SUPPLIED Daniel Baldwin, a colts player for the Wellington Football Club, died in Wellington Hospital in 2017, days after a club rugby match in Porirua at Ngati Toa Domain.

The referee saw him stumble and fall. Baldwin was no longer communicating by the time the game ended and he was barely conscious.

Ambulance crews, already at the ground, took him to hospital, where it was found he had a subdural haemorrhage – blood collecting outside the brain. A further brain bleed was later found.

Baldwin died four days later, after treatment was withdrawn.

Wellington Rugby had already acknowledged more was needed to train players around concussion and was talking to clubs about concussion management.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Daniel Baldwin’s brothers Markus, left, and Stefan lead the casket with Daniel’s parents Len and Eva following behind in 2017.

The coroner did not make any recommendations for things that could be done in future to stop similar tragedies.

“It is apparent that Daniel sustained an immediate head knock in about the 70th minute of the game.

“This was seen by his coach, the referee and other players. Within a short period of time, his condition deteriorated significantly and ambulance staff were alerted.

“Ambulance staff attended to Daniel within the first few minutes of the head knock and categorised his condition as critical. Regardless of their interventions and transport to hospital, Daniel did not recover,” the finding said.

Baldwin’s family issued a statement following his 2017 death in which they described him as a young man with “an enormous zest for life, who had his future mapped out”.

His father, Len, said he would be remembered as “the larger than life young man, with a strong moral compass, who embraced life in everything he did”.

“To all of us he was always ‘Dan, the man with the plan’, he even called himself that.”

Baldwin had, by 2017, done the preparatory work to follow his dream of becoming a police dog handler and was in his second year of studying psychology, statistics and criminology at Victoria University in Wellington.