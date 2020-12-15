Zac Guildford: turning his own life around, helping others do the same

Former All Black Zac Guildford is now working for Te Hauora Runanga o Wairarapa.

To really get to the heart of others’ struggles, it helps to have walked their path. The difference in Zac Guildford’s case: his missteps were played out in full public view.

The former All Black winger sits, relaxed, in the office of his new workplace: clean-cut, looking fit and feeling grounded. Now 31 and embarking on a career as a mental health support worker, he exudes a humility that some would say was lacking in his youth.

“I’ve got a lot of the life experience that our tangata have. I’ve struggled as well in the past so having that experience to pass on to them is one of my strong points,” he said in an interview.

“I’m just keeping it real with them. They seem to appreciate that I’m a real person - I’m not someone reading from a book.”

The winger exploded on to the scene in 2007 with provincial team Hawke's Bay, then was snapped up by the Hurricanes and in his second season was selected for the All Blacks in 2009.

But personal difficulties, including the death of his father, meant he struggled off the field. In 2011, he was cited after a drunken assault in Rarotonga.

Then he bounced from club to club, and he wound up a contract in France early in the 2019 season. He had plans to play over in Russia earlier this year, but Covid got in the way.

Now he’s back in his home province of Wairarapa, finding his feet as mental health support worker. The word around the community is that he’s already showing a gift for being able to connect with people, and is starting to turn lives around.

“I have a passion for helping people and that’s what I get to do here, so I’m loving it,” he said.

Guildford accepts that his own, sometimes tumultuous, journey helps him identify with those he works alongside.

When he went off the rails during his playing days, mental health awareness trailblazers such as Mike King were there to help him get through.

“Mental health doesn’t just finish. You’re not automatically fixed. When you deal with mental health and addiction like I have, it’s always there. It’s just about having the tools to use in your toolbelt to keep it at bay and combat it.”

The fact that he’s a household name with a colourful past is just a small part of the picture.

“The cool thing is that a lot of the people that I deal with don’t actually realise that I was an All Black until later on down the track, so they get to know me for who I am first and I get to know them for who they are.”

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Zac Guildford with Te Hauora Rūnanga o Wairarapa manager Ronald Karaitiana. The centre provides support for its staff as they support the public.

A Masterton GP who did not want to be named for patient privacy reasons, said she knew people who had already been inspired to turn their lives around thanks to Guildford’s work with them.

“It’s a really great scheme providing role models with mana who are prepared to help others who are going through a troubled time.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Some of the people Guildford works with don’t know he was an All Black.

Guildford said being an All Black and a public figure made his struggles and recovery that much harder.

“It’s taken its toll on me over the years in terms of having mistakes published in the media, and people scrutinising them because normal people don’t have to deal with that,” he said. “I’m only human and I do have feelings.”

Wairarapa Bush Rugby Union/Stuff Outside the Sir Brian Lochore stand in the Wairarapa Bush colours when he returned to his roots for a stint of provincial rugby in 2016.

Guildford (Ngati Kahungunu) has family roots that run deep in this part of the North Island, although he moved away from Wairarapa when he was ten.

“This has always been home for me. As soon as I drive in through Eketāhuna coming through Mt Bruce I get that feeling of home,” he said. “This is always where I feel grounded.”

He’s living with his grandparents just south of Featherston.

“It’s good to be able to help them- they’re getting a bit older now. Help out around the farm and also invest in myself. It’s a healing process for not only them but me as well. It’s definitely rewarding.”

Guildford, who trains every day and says this is a big part of keeping him in a good mental space, hope to play more rugby but would be happy to start at grassroots at his local club Greytown RFU.

PIERS FULLER/Stuff Guildford still hopes for a fairytale ending.

Right now, he’s feeling centred and excited about the future. “I’m content with where I’m at now and happy to be giving back to other people, but I would be foolish to say I’m happy with everything now, I want to keep building.”

AT A GLANCE

Zac Guildford timeline

2007 Played for NZ in U19 World Cup

2008-09 Played 18 games for Hurricanes

2009-2012 Earned 11 All Blacks caps

2010-14 Played 61 games for Crusaders

Nov 2011 Cited for a drunken incident in Rarotonga

Guildford has played for Māori All Blacks and NZ Sevens as well as Hawke’s Bay, Waikato, Warratahs, Wairarapa Bush and French clubs Clermont and Nevers