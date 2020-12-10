All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan goes from rugby coach to digital mental health coach

Sir John Kirwan has morphed into Digital JK – a personalised wellbeing coach, created using artificial intelligence technology.

All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan has been transformed into the world’s first digital human mental health coach.

Using artificial intelligence, Kirwan's mental wellbeing platform Mentemia have turned him into a digital human using artificial intelligence technology.

Mentemia have partnered with UneeQ, a United States and New Zealand-based digital human company to bring the concept to life.

Digital JK – or DJK as he will be known – will serve as a personalised wellbeing coach designed to help people cope with some of the most common stressors individuals experience in the modern connected world, such as poor sleep, anxiety and stress.

Mentemia’s personalised digital wellbeing coach merges machine-learning and AI (artificial intelligence) with human-like qualities and interactions to offer engaging, empathetic, meaningful conversation, and advice to users.

Digital humans have a unique capability of building emotional connections with people, which leads to rapport and the creation of trust. A recent Oracle survey of over 12,000 employees found 82 per cent of people believe AI could support their mental health better than humans.

John Hawkins/Stuff Sir John Kirwan speaks to farmers and rural professionals about the importance of mental health in Invercargill.

“At UneeQ we are passionate about our tech being used to positively impact people's lives,” UneeQ chief executive Danny Tomsett said.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Mentemia as they bring DJK to life. Digital humans are consistently increasing engagement for our customers, but one of the most interesting discoveries is how they help overcome the fear of judgement.”

Available to premium users, individuals can engage and interact with DJK, which is able to leverage current and previous conversations to offer personalised advice, suggestions, and tactics to help users hone in on what is and isn’t working for them.

The digital coach can even encourage people to seek out a professional mental health specialist when needed.

Sir John Kirwan's company Mentemia also works with digital human platform developer FaceMe to use artificial intelligence to cope with growing mental health needs.

“It’s well known there is a huge need for mental wellbeing support and using digital solutions is one of the most effective and efficient ways to reach as many people as possible,” Kirwan, a longtime mental health advocate, said.

“Digital humans are not a replacement for real therapists, but AI is a really important part of the future of mental wellbeing. We hope through DJK our users will see the potential of how AI can support their mental wellbeing in the future.”

DJK and other digital humans are part of a new AI workforce being employed by organisations around the world to positively impact customer experiences, drive new brand loyalty, and improve overall human interactions.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Sir John Kirwan has been transformed into a digital human mental health coach.

Particularly within healthcare, digital humans can source in-depth knowledge to help triage and provide medical literacy.

“We’ve already deployed Mentemia’s revolutionary digital wellbeing coach as a sleep coach to help people develop and maintain better sleeping patterns and routines,” said Adam Clark, chief executive and co-founder of Mentemia.

Kirwan played 63 tests for the All Blacks between 1984-94, scoring 35 tries.

After a two-year stint in rugby league with the Warriors, he moved into rugby coaching, guiding Japan and Italy among other teams before coaching the Blues in Super Rugby from 2013-15.

He has spoken openly about his battles with depression and been honoured for his services to mental health.

WHERE TO GET HELP

1737, Need to talk? - Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor

Depression.org.nz - 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Lifeline – 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

thelowdown.co.nz – Web chat, email chat or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825.

If it is an emergency click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team. In a life-threatening situation call 111.