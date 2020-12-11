US brain specialist urges rugby to follow NFL and cut contact training to limit risk of concussion

A US neuroscientist and concussion campaigner has urged rugby to follow the NFL by cutting contact training to reduce the risk of head injuries, while also shining the spotlight on tackling at youth level.

Chris Nowinski is a former WWE wrestler turned brain specialist and co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Nick Wass The NFL has limited contact sessions at training to one per week.

The news this week of former test players Steve Thompson, Alix Popham and Michael Lipman being diagnosed with early signs of dementia has sent shockwaves through the sport and it's clear officials need to continue to find ways to make it safer.

The best place to start, Nowinski said, was not in games but during the week. Since 2011, the NFL has limited contact sessions at training to one per week and the results have been positive.

"Limiting contact in practice is the biggest opportunity players have for a safer sport," Nowinski told the Daily Mail.

"The NFL has got to the point where 18 per cent of concussions happen in practice – it used to be closer to three-quarters. And it has been shown that the teams who cut out contact in practice have not suffered on the field. They're healthier and develop new ways to tackle efficiently.

WOLTER PEETERS Chris Nowinski (left) is the co-founder and CEO of the US-based Concussion Legacy Foundation.

"It's a shame that change hasn't happened yet. It's simple maths – you can limit the number of days you get hit in the head.

"With that in mind having 10 or 11-month seasons for players is risky."

Nowinski also said tackling in youth rugby should be introduced later to minimise the danger of concussion.

Kids playing in New Zealand can start tackling from under-8s level, while in the UK tackling is introduced a year later.

Nowinski said their research of hundreds of deceased American football players show that the chances of developing brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) increases by 30 per cent with every season played.

"So starting tackling at 12 rather than nine can cut a huge percentage of problems for all players at every level," he told the Daily Mail.

"We would not allow nine-year-olds to lift weights, but we're fine with them being hit in the head? It's crazy."