Tasman Rugby Union CEO Tony Lewis goes West to join Force

After seven seasons spent lifting top of the south rugby to new heights, Tasman Rugby Union chief executive Tony Lewis is heading to Australia to take over as the new boss of the Western Force.

Lewis replaces Mark Evans as chief executive at the Perth-based Super Rugby franchise.

His future employers have seen the appointment as a key part of owner Andrew Forrest’s plan to build the Force into a dominant trans-Tasman force in Super Rugby.

“Andrew Forrest has got some great vision and I’m really excited that he wants me to be a part of it,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he was “excited but also nervous” about the opportunity, but had enjoyed every minute of his time with Tasman.

“I wasn't looking for a job, but then I got a phone call ... and at this stage of life it is something I thought I should take up.”

Lewis was a West Australian rugby representative in the 1980s prior to making a successful transition into a 30-year career in sporting administration, which included stints as the general manager of Sydney’s Randwick Rugby Club and as a high-performance cricket manager at the NSW Blues.

In returning to Australia, Lewis said he hoped to help establish rugby as a stronghold in the state.

“We want to have a team that’s consistently winning – but also as we’ve done here in Tasman is try and build from the bottom up – [to] establish the best academy in the southern hemisphere that leads into producing Force players and Wallabies.”

Lewis has been the chief executive of the Tasman Rugby Union since 2013, during which time the Tasman Mako has emerged as New Zealand’s champion provincial team and become a production line for Super Rugby and international players.

“I think we’ve managed to do some amazing things but only history will judge me – I’m not going to blow my own trumpet,” Lewis said.

Lewis informed Tasman Rugby Union chairman Wayne Young of his decision on December 23.

“It was, as Wayne will testify, the hardest decision of my life and I appreciate his support and leadership as I wrestled with the decision.”

The success of the Mako was widely credited to the strong academy system that Lewis helped to establish, something Forrest wants to emulate in Western Australia to reinvigorate grassroots rugby at both the school and the club level.

Matt King/Getty Images Ian Prior of the Force passes the ball during the round-nine Super Rugby AU match between the Brumbies and the Western Force at GIO Stadium on August 28, 2020, in Canberra, Australia.

Tasman won back-to-back New Zealand premiership titles in 2019 and 2020 and have appeared in a total of five grand finals since 2014.

Lewis acknowledged the contribution of all involved with Tasman rugby during his tenure, from board members and staff who created a strong front-office dynamic, to the players on the field, to the positive club and community support.

The Western Force previously played in Super Rugby from 2006 until they were axed from the competition in 2017.

They have since played in the Australian National Rugby Championship in 2018 and 2019 and Indo-Pacific competition Global Rapid Rugby from 2018 to 2020, a competition organised by Forrest.

The Force competed in the five-team Super Rugby AU competition this year, losing all eight of their matches.

Lewis said he aimed to be in Perth for the Force’s first game of the 2021 season on February 19.

The Force will also play New Zealand teams this year as part of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition, which begins in May.

Young said Lewis left Tasman with the board’s blessing and members were grateful for the long tenure Lewis had given to the province.

“In true Tony fashion, he’s been very conscious of leaving everything in a tidy state – we are in a good position and there are some good systems in place.”

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail The Tasman Mako celebrate their maiden premiership victory over the Wellington Lions during the 2019 Mitre 10 Cup final at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

Young said a decision on Lewis’ replacement would be made in due course, with the union beginning the process of advertising the role within the market.

“He’s got to better himself, as is the case with all players. But I honestly think there’s every chance we could see him back in the region once he has achieved what he wants to with the Force, because if you talk to him you get a sense the top of the south is where his heart is.

“In the meantime, he is just a phone call away if I ever need to seek his opinion or knowledge.”