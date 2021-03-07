All Blacks legend Zinzan Brooke a prominent anti-lockdown, anti-mask proponent

Former All Black Zinzan Brooke wants people to stop wearing masks and to end Covid-19 lockdowns in the UK.

Former All Blacks No8 Zinzan Brooke wants people to stop wearing masks and to end Covid-19 lockdowns in the UK where he lives, while also supporting a push against a vaccine passport.

Brooke, who played 58 rugby tests and 100 games for New Zealand between 1987 and 1997, has suddenly become a strong social media advocate against the use of masks to deal with the worldwide pandemic while also supporting pushes for controversial drugs Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Brooke’s Twitter account had been barely used over the past five years, but in the past months he’s re-tweeted a string of posts calling for the UK public not to wear masks, for lockdowns and closures to stop and that plans for a possible vaccine passport “are just another attempt by a 'Big Brother' state to infiltrate our lives”.

This weekend, Brooke re-tweeted posts claiming “masks can harm children in schools” and encouraging people to leave their masks at home and claim they’re exempt from wearing one if questioned.

He also replied to a Twitter post which said the string of lockdowns in the UK were stopping the next Ronaldo, Wayne Gretzky or Kurt Cobain from happening.

David Cannon/Getty Images Zinzan Brooke, left, has suddenly become a strong social media advocate against the use of masks to deal with the worldwide pandemic.

“Well said mate,” Brooke replied.

“I have 6 that are stuck at home instead they should be on the rugby pitches, Netball courts, football and hockey fields and in the dancing studios. Insanity.”

The coronavirus has hit the UK particularly hard, with England having more than three million cases since the outbreak early last year, while 120,000 deaths have been linked to the disease.

There have been varying degrees of restrictions on the public for the past year, with a national lockdown currently in place in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, with local differences.

Brooke has also indicated his dislike of a proposed vaccine passport to assist with opening up safer travel between countries.

Stuff Zinzan Brooke on the charge for the All Blacks against the Springboks in Dunedin in 1994.

‘People saying: "Vaccine Passports will give us back our freedom". Madness! The only thing digital certificates will give us is further restrictions and less control over our lives than at any time in my life,” Brooke re-posted from a fellow Twitter user.

Brooke was recently named as the sixth-most most influential Māori sports personality of the past 30 years.