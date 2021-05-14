Rugby player who kicked opponent in head now sidelined for season after appeal

A Wellington rugby player has been suspended for 12 weeks after his penalty for kicking an opponent was appealed.

A Wellington rugby player who kicked an opponent in the head has been sidelined for the rest of the season after the local union successfully appealed against the penalty he'd previously received.

Meanwhile, the head of the club for which the victim plays is concerned that another of its teams is set to play against a team that was involved in a separate violent incident on the same day.

The Stokes Valley lock, involved in the first incident, faced a judicial hearing in relation to an incident where he kicked a Johnsonville player repeatedly, including “one big boot to the head”, during a men's premier 2 game on Saturday.

He faced an independent judicial hearing on Wednesday night, led by a top lawyer, which concluded he should be suspended from the competition for five weeks. But the Wellington Rugby Football Union (WRFU) appealed the decision.

A second disciplinary hearing was held on Thursday. That panel found a 12-week ban would be a more appropriate sanction. With 10 weeks left in the season, that meant he would be off the field for the rest of the competition.

Johnsonville Rugby Club chair Blair Hannah​ said the 12-week suspension was “a much more reasonable outcome”.

“[But] there could've been a few more weeks dished out.”

He appreciated the support of the WRFU and that the incident had been dealt with swiftly.

A Johnsonville player who pushed one of the Stokes Valley locks in “reaction” to the incident escaped punishment. One of his teammates, who then attempted to throw some punches, and a second Stokes Valley player who was also involved in the ensuing fracas were sidelined for five weeks.

Stokes Valley rugby club chair Graham Hardie​ said he was “pretty gutted” for the lock who was now out for the season.

“The sanction is at the high end.”

The club did not condone the behaviour: “We realise the gravity and the seriousness of the incident. We are taking it very seriously.”

Hardie said staff were working with the players to make sure nothing similar happened again.

He was committed to ensuring the club would be known for its family-oriented culture, rather than just one disappointing incident.

Meanwhile, a judicial hearing relating to an on-field fight involving two other Wellington clubs, Marist St Pats (MSP) and Old Boys University (OBU), has been postponed.

The fracas broke out after OBU scored the winning try at Wellington College on Saturday .

Details of the incident are disputed by the clubs, but at least one MSP player and multiple OBU supporters were believed to have been involved.

Both sides accused the other of violence and abusive language. MSP chair Rob Evans​ said an OBU supporter used racial slurs. But OBU chair Pete McFarlane​ said all its members who were interviewed had denied such comments were made.

Thomas Busby/Stuff The incident at the Stokes Valley game was one of at least two violent indicents on Wellington club rugby fields at the weekend.

The disciplinary hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until next week.

Johnsonville's men's premier team is up against MSP this Saturday.

Hannah was concerned about the prospect that the player involved in the fight would be on the field, but hoped he would be sidelined ahead of the judicial hearing.

“I really do hope common sense prevails," Hannah said.

MSP chair Evans said MSP was still waiting on the WRFU for advice on how the judicial process would proceed.