Calls for more transparency over handling of Wellington rugby club fight

Two Wellington rugby clubs embroiled in an on-field fight two weeks ago, which was allegedly sparked by racial slurs hurled from the sideline, have vowed will crack down on “bad behaviour” and alcohol consumption.

But whether any of the spectators or players involved will be disciplined remains unclear.

The fracas broke out in the last minutes of the Jack Lamason Memorial Cup match between Marist St Pats (MSP) and Old Boys’ University (OBU) at Wellington College on May 8.

The way the matter has been handled by the clubs and the local union behind closed has drawn ire from witnesses, including freelance journalist Adam Julian who described as it "shocking” and called for more information about the fight and the ensuing judicial process to be made public.

On Friday morning, MSP, OBU and the Wellington Rugby Footbal Union (WRFU) released a joint statement, saying a meeting to “resolve any issues” had been held at the WRFU office the previous evening.

All three organisations were pleased with the outcome and expressed “regret and dismay” at what had happened.

“There was a united view that such incidents are completely contrary to the values of the clubs, the union and of our wonderful game,” the statement said.

But in Julian's view, the statement reflected poorly on the clubs and cast a shadow over the local rugby community.

“Regret but no sanction. What message does this send to the rugby community? For the sake of transparency, it would be nice to read the minutes of the judicial hearing but I doubt that will happen.

“The behaviour of Old Boys University and Marist St Pats has done considerable damage to the reputation of their clubs and the sport. It will take more than a statement and grandstanding on social media to rebuild trust and good will with the rest of the rugby community,” he said.

Another witness, a Wellington rugby community source who asked not to be named for fear of backlash, echoed Julian’s comments.

They also saw the incident unfold and said they were upset by the silence from club and union officials in the aftermath.

“We don't know who was sitting around the table and made those decisions,” the second witness said.

In the days after the incident, MSP chairman Rob Evans had alleged that ​“repeated vile racial slurs” were directed at his club’s players and a player’s father was attacked,before the fracas broke out near the goal posts.

But OBU chairman Pete McFarlane said at the time that his club had found no witnesses who heard any racist comments and has accused the other team of assaulting one of its supporters.

He instead pointed the finger at MSP, accusing multiple opposition players of assaulting a spectator and alleging other members of the MSP team had verbally abused match officials.

Friday’s statement did not detail the facts of the incident and made no mention of whether any of those involved would face sanctions.

It said while the clubs had a “long-standing fierce on-field rivalry”, they also shared mutual respect and friendship.

“MSP acknowledged that OBU is not a racist club.”

Both clubs and the union condemned the use of racist slurs, the statement said. It did not go on to draw a conclusion about the use of racist slurs in the May 8 incident.

“The clubs have confirmed their continued co-operation with the WRFU in improving side-line behaviour across all grades.

“From now on there will be a better patrolling of side-lines to proactively call out bad behaviour and better manage issues relating to alcohol consumption at grounds.”

The clubs and union have been contacted for further comment.