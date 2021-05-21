Handling of Wellington rugby club fight investigation labelled 'a whitewash'

Two Wellington rugby clubs involved in an on-field fight two weeks ago have released a joint statement condemning the use of racial slurs. (File photo)

Two Wellington rugby clubs embroiled in an on-field fight two weeks ago, which was allegedly sparked by racial slurs hurled from the sideline, have vowed to crack down on “bad behaviour” and alcohol consumption.

But whether any of the spectators or players involved will be disciplined remains unclear.

The way the matter has been handled by the clubs and the local union behind closed doors has drawn criticism from members of one of the clubs involved, and others in the local rugby scene, with one insider describing it as "a whitewash".

The fracas broke out in the last minutes of the Jack Lamason Memorial Cup match between Marist St Pats (MSP) and Old Boys’ University (OBU) at Wellington College on May 8.

On Friday morning, MSP, OBU and the Wellington Rugby Football Union (WRFU) released a joint statement, saying a meeting to “resolve any issues” had been held at the WRFU office the previous evening.

All three organisations were reportedly pleased with the outcome and expressed “regret and dismay” at what had happened, saying it was contradictory to the clubs’ values.

But four witnesses, three of whom are Wellington rugby community sources who asked not to be named for fear of backlash, said they saw the incident unfold and that they were upset by the silence from club and union officials in the aftermath.

One witness, who is involved with MSP, said they had turned up to Thursday’s judicial hearing expecting to be able to give their statement and hear from others, only to be told at the last minute that the matter would be sorted out by lawyers in private.

Getty Images A witness to a fight on a Wellington rugby field is calling for greater transparency as there has been silence from the clubs involved and the local union over whether their will be sanctions. (File photo)

The second source said members felt let down by the club: “We're like ... is that all that's going to come of it?”

“There's something that's not right going on... It's a whitewash.”

The third witness, who is also an MSP member, said they felt like the incident had been "swept under the rug”.

The three people spoken to by Stuff gave similar accounts of the incident. They all recalled hearing numerous racial slurs made by OBU supporters, who they said they saw drinking on the sidelines.

Freelance journalist Adam Julian, who saw the incident unfold from the pavilions but was not close enough to the spot where it happened hear any comments by spectators, echoed the other witnesses' concerns about a lack of transparency.

“Regret but no sanction. What message does this send to the rugby community? For the sake of transparency, it would be nice to read the minutes of the judicial hearing but I doubt that will happen.

“The behaviour of Old Boys University and Marist St Pats has done considerable damage to the reputation of their clubs and the sport. It will take more than a statement and grandstanding on social media to rebuild trust and good will with the rest of the rugby community,” he said.

Carys Monteath/Stuff Witness Adam Julian said the MSP-OBU incident, and the aftermath, had cast a shadow over Wellington club rugby. (File photo)

Friday’s statement did not detail the facts of the incident and made no mention of whether any of those involved would face sanctions.

Both clubs and the union condemned the use of racist slurs, the statement said.

“From now on there will be a better patrolling of side-lines to proactively call out bad behaviour and better manage issues relating to alcohol consumption at grounds.”

The clubs and union have been contacted for further comment.

OBU’s McFarlane directed Stuff inquiries to the union. WRFC chief executive Matt Evans and MSP chair Rob Evans are yet to respond to questions.