Wellington rugby clubs to crack down on 'bad behaviour' after 'shocking' fight

Two Wellington rugby clubs involved in an on-field fight two weeks ago have released a joint statement condemning the use of racial slurs. (File photo)

Two Wellington rugby clubs involved in an on-field fight two weeks ago, which was allegedly sparked by racial slurs hurled from the sideline, say they will crack down on “bad behaviour” and alcohol consumption.

But whether any of the spectators or players involved will be disciplined remains unclear.

A fight, involving players and spectators, broke out in the last minutes of the Jack Lamason Memorial Cup match between Marist St Pats (MSP) and Old Boys’ University (OBU) at Wellington College on May 8. A witness, freelance journalist Adam Julian, described the fight as “shocking”.

In the days after the incident, MSP chairman Rob Evans alleged that ​“repeated vile racial slurs” were directed at his club’s players and a player’s father was attacked before the fracas broke out near the goal posts.

But OBU chairman Pete McFarlane said the club had found no witnesses who heard any racist comments and has accused the other team of assaulting one of its supporters.

On Friday morning, MSP, OBU and the Wellington Rugby Footbal Union (WRFU) released a joint statement, saying a meeting to “resolve any issues” over the matter had been held at the WRFU office the previous evening.

All three organisations were pleased with the outcome and expressed “regret and dismay” at what had happened.

“There was a united view that such incidents are completely contrary to the values of the clubs, the union and of our wonderful game,” the statement said.

It acknowledged that while the clubs had a “long-standing fierce on-field rivalry”, they also shared mutual respect and friendship.

The statement did not detail the facts of the incident and made no mention of whether any of the culprits would face sanctions.

The statement said “MSP acknowledged that OBU is not a racist club” and that both clubs and the union condemned the use of racist slurs. It did not go on to draw a conclusion about the use of racist slurs in the May 8 incident.

“The clubs have confirmed their continued co-operation with the WRFU in improving side-line behaviour across all grades.

“From now on there will be a better patrolling of side-lines to proactively call out bad behaviour and better manage issues relating to alcohol consumption at grounds.”

The clubs and union have been contacted for further comment.