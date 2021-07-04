Marty McKenzie could potentially miss Southland Stags' 2021 NPC campaign

Woodlands first five-eighth and captain Marty McKenzie kicking the ball in the Southland premier club rugby fixture against Marist.

The Southland Stags injury dramas have gone from bad to worse with Marty McKenzie potentially set to miss the NPC season.

McKenzie picked up two fractures to bones in his face late in a Southland premier club rugby fixture between his club Woodlands and Blues on Saturday.

Southland Stags coach Dale MacLeod said McKenzie remained optimistic about the situation and was hopeful he could return sooner than later. Although MacLeod himself was bracing for the worse and expects he could be without McKenzie for at least eight weeks and potentially the Stags’ entire 2021 NPC campaign.

The Stags assemble on July 12 with its first NPC fixture against Otago on August 7.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Marty McKenzie lining up a kick for the Southland Stags.

McKenzie will meet with a surgeon on Monday when he will get a better understanding of what needs to be done and how long McKenzie would be out for, MacLeod said.

MacLeod acknowledged the injury was a disappointing situation.

The former Maori All Black skipped last year’s provincial season opting to take some time out after being a professional rugby player for 10-plus years.

McKenzie, who has played at Super Rugby level for the Chiefs, Blues, and Crusaders, opted to return to the Stags this year and his signing for the 2021 season was announced in April.

MacLeod said he had been impressed with what he had seen from McKenzie saying McKenzie was excited and had been fully engaged in the lead-up to the NPC season.

He said McKenzie had made big shifts, including through his work in the gym.

McKenzie's injury on Saturday adds to a string of injuries for Stags hopefuls.

MacLeod counted eight players who will miss a good chunk of the NPC, if not the whole season, through injury.

Included are Shaun Stodart, Nico Manaena, Mike McKee, Jay Renton, Matt Whaanga, Tevita Latu, Josh Moorby, and now McKenzie.

MacLeod now has some work to do at first five-eighth, in terms of sorting out filling three spots.

Pirates-Old Boys’ Greg Dyer has been signed as one first five-eighth option.

MacLeod said he was also in discussions with another first five-eighth from outside the province before Saturday’s injury news.

That player has agreed to terms verbally and MacLeod is hopeful he can get that finalised.

Depending on just what comes from McKenzie's meeting with the surgeon on Monday MacLeod will now potentially have to look and trying to find another first five-eighth to ensure there are three No 10s in the squad.