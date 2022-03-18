Once promising All Blacks star falls again while trying to overcome demons

Zac Guildford on the charge for the All Blacks against Wales.

His rugby career certainly had its highlights, but Zac Guildford’s off-the-pitch behaviour has long since overshadowed his electric ability on the wing.

In the latest episode, the 33-year-old has been convicted on serious fraud charges, after stealing more $100,000 from family members and friends in two separate bouts of offending last year.

It’s just the latest in a long line of violent and now dishonesty offending for the former All Black.

Guildford first rose to national prominence on the back of his rugby talents.

The winger exploded on to the scene in 2007 with provincial team Hawke's Bay, then was snapped up by the Hurricanes. In just his second season, at the age of 20, he was selected for the All Blacks.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Guildford leaving Hamilton court with a supporter in 2020. He was sentenced to two years of intensive supervision for punching a woman in the face.

That year, Guildford played in the World Under-20 Rugby Championship final, scoring two tries in a 44-28 win over England.

But the victory was overshadowed when his father, Robert Guildford, died in the stands while watching the final.

Guildford was a member of the All Blacks squad that won the 2011 World Cup, but his career nosedived afterwards because of problems with alcohol and mental health.

In 2011, he was cited after a drunken assault in Rarotonga.

By 2014, New Zealand rugby wouldn’t renew Guildford’s contract due to repeated behaviour problems with alcohol, but he was handed a lifeline by French club Clermont Auvergne.

Guildford lost his contract to play with Clermont in 2015 for “personal reasons”.

Sky Arena The Bachelor Art Green beats former All Black Zac Guildford by unanimous points decision at Fight 4 Life in 2015.

He later revealed in an interview with Woman’s Day in 2019 that his contract was terminated after he tested positive for cocaine.

Guildford then bounced from club to club, and wound up a contract in France early in the 2019 season. He had plans to play over in Russia in early 2020, but Covid got in the way.

Back in New Zealand, he was convicted of assaulting a woman in the back of a car in Hawke’s Bay in 2019.

He sought to keep his name suppressed but this lapsed in April 2021.

Guildford was interviewed by Stuff in December 2020 about his then new role as a community support worker at Te Hauora Rununga o Wairarapa​​, where he was working with people in domestic violence.

He did not mention he was facing a conviction himself.

He played club rugby in Wairarapa in 2021 and was employed by mental health support organisation Yellow Brick Road.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Guildford played 61 games for the Crusaders before heading offshore.

Zac Guildford timeline

2007: Played for New Zealand in U19 World Cup

2008-09: Played 18 games for Hurricanes

2009: Father Robert Guildford dies during the Under-20 World Cup final, in which Guildford starred

2009-2012: Earned 11 All Blacks caps, and part of the 2011 Rugby World Cup winning side.

2010-14: Played 61 games for Crusaders

November 2011: Cited for a drunken incident in Rarotonga

2020: Convicted for assaulting a woman in the back of a car in Hawke’s Bay

2021: Pleads guilty to stealing $41,500 by accessing a bank account, and fraud of $60,000.

Guildford has played for Māori All Blacks and NZ Sevens as well as Hawke’s Bay, Waikato, Warratahs, Wairarapa Bush, and French clubs Clermont and Nevers.

