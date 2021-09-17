Wizard of Oz: How the 'best young coach in New Zealand' signed for the Western Force

The Western Force spoke to a wide range of Hawke's Bay rugby identities, including Ash Dixon, and struggled to find a bad word about coach Mark Ozich, right.

New Zealand rugby's loss could very much be Australia’s gain.

Tony Lewis, the former Tasman chief executive who turned the Mako into a benchmark province before joining the Western Force, has revealed to Stuff how he landed Hawke’s Bay coach Mark Ozich, with a glowing recommendation from Māori All Blacks icon Ash Dixon forming a key part of Lewis’ due diligence process.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Tony Lewis helped build Tasman into a provincial powerhouse by bringing through great coaches, and he wants to repeat the feat with the Western Force.

Ozich, who led the Magpies to the NPC Championship title in 2020, will leave New Zealand rugby to join the Western Force as their attack coach, but a bullish Lewis said he saw much bigger things on the horizon.

“I believe I've got the best young coach in New Zealand,” Lewis told Stuff from Perth. “And I add to this he’s an educator. So he's had success with Southland Boys. He's had success at club level. And he's also taken Hastings Boys, which was never a rugby powerhouse, to two national titles.

“He knows how to win. And above all, that one of the things that we had at Tasman, which is the same thing here, ‘Is he a GC, a good citizen?’ And he’s certainly that.

“I think he's going to come over here and be an absolute star for us. And I won't be surprised to see him in time coaching for Australia, because I think he's one of the best coaches going around.”

Lewis, who was born in bred in South Dunedin and played for Otago and subsequently carved out a strong career as an administrator on both sides of the ditch, has runs on the board when it comes to spotting and nurturing coaching talent.

Leon MacDonald (Blues), Clarke Dermody (Highlanders), Shane Christie (Highlanders), and Andrew Goodman (Crusaders) are a few of the names to have come through the Mako system.

Lewis is now taking that model to the Western Force, where billionaire backers Andrew and Nicola Forrest are behind a ‘ground up’ system to make rugby successful and sustainable.

Lewis talks expansively about a range of topics, ranging from why New Zealand Rugby must support Australia’s bid to host the 2027 Rugby Cup (“If they want to give the All Blacks the best opportunity to win, they will support it”), to an emphatic denial of the murmurs than the Force are creative with the $A5.5 million salary cap (Andrew Forrest is a businessman and rugby is a passion, and he's not going to support cheating a salary cap ... there’s no way we would do that.”)

However, he is particularly enthused about Ozich. When Force head of rugby Matt Hodgson – the former Force and Wallabies No 7 – asked Lewis to identify the best up-and-coming coach in the region, Lewis says he answered ‘Mark Ozich’ without hesitation, even though he had never met him.

From that point, Lewis started asking around, and he kept hearing good things.

“When I spoke to the players from Hawke's Bay, or anything to do with Hawke's Bay, I couldn't find one person to say a bad word.

“And normally in rugby, there's always someone who thinks someone's an a--hole. And I couldn't find anyone. So on the basis of that, I started speaking to Jay Campbell, who was the chief executive of Hawke's Bay.”

Lewis was reluctant to name the Hawke’s Bay players in question, but confirmed Dixon was one of them – although the ex-Highlanders co-captain may not have known it at the time.

“There’s no doubt Ash Dixon waxed lyrically about Mark as a coach, and as a human,” Lewis said. “We had someone speak to Ash confidentially, from our perspective.

“He had probably no idea that guy was ringing up on our behalf. An ex-New Zealand coach who's very highly though of, did that on our behalf.”

The Force impressed some good judges in New Zealand during Super Rugby Trans Tasman.

Apart from one uncharacteristic blow-out loss to the Hurricanes in Napier (where Ozich spent some time getting to know the Force players), they were highly organised and hard to break down.

However, in their off-season review they identified the need for an attack coach to add some polish, the portfolio that Ozich, 43, holds at the Magpies as well as the head coaching position.

Ozich will finish up at the end of the NPC season, and although Lewis offered him the chance to keep his NPC gig as well as coach at the Force, Ozich chose to move the family over to Perth full-time.

It’s a commitment that bodes well for the West Australian side, and Lewis is confident he has lured a real asset away from under the noses of NZ Rugby.

“There's only certain amount of jobs going around and if you go through the attack coach roles there's some quality people in those roles at Super level [in NZ],” he said. “[But] I'm surprised pleasantly surprised and absolutely rapt that no one picked him [Ozich] up. I think we've got a gem.”