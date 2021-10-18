'Always brutal': Dave Rennie v Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown as Kiwi coaches meet again in Japan

Ian Foster says some of the newer All Blacks will play against USA.

There will be a hint of Chiefs v Highlanders in Oita, Japan, this weekend as Dave Rennie takes his rising Wallabies side to face a fired-up Japan under Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown.

The three New Zealanders enjoyed some willing contests at Super Rugby level when Rennie was in charge at the Chiefs and Joseph ran the Highlanders.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Dave Rennie looks on before a Chiefs-Highlanders game in Dunedin in 2017.

The coaches shared three Super Rugby titles between 2012-2015, and Rennie was almost licking his lips on Sunday at the prospect of reviving those rivalries with different sides in the test arena.

“They were always brutal, always high paced,” Rennie said. “So, you expect the same.

“They’ve got Scott Hansen in their mix too, from a defensive point of view. He’s obviously a smart man, he’s worked a lot with the Crusaders.

“They’ve got a very good, astute coaching group. We know they’ll be very well prepared, they’ll be very fit...but we’re a fit side as well. We think our game is still growing, so we’re really excited by the challenge.”

Rennie and the Joseph/Brown combination would have been highly credible candidates for the All Blacks job after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, although they declined to put forward applications for the post won by Ian Foster.

But as that door closed others opened. The Wallabies have turned heads around the world with four successive test wins, two of them coming against South Africa.

That run of form has propelled them to No 3 in the World Rugby rankings, while Japan are currently ranked No 10 after Covid-19 disrupted their progress after a successful Rugby World Cup.

Japan’s longer-term goal – most likely after the 2023 Rugby World Cup – is to be part of an expanded Rugby Championship, and Rennie was in no doubt they had arrived as genuine threats, vowing to put out “the best side available” this weekend.

That is a nod to the quality of Joseph and Brown’s work in Japan, and Rennie concurred with Ireland coach Andy Farrell’s June assessment that they were better than their No 10 ranking, and that the days of blowout scores against Japan ”were over”.

“They fronted pretty well against the [British and Irish] Lions, and obviously went pretty close to beating Ireland [in June], and had a fantastic World Cup” Rennie said.

Stu Forster/Getty Images Jamie Joseph looks on before the Japan test against the British and Irish Lions in Edinburgh in June.

“They've got a lot of experience in their group now. They have a number of foreigners who have done their time and are now eligible for Japan, so they’ve got a really good mix, and have a lot of confidence with their game.”

Rennie was also wary about Brown’s influence on Japan’s style of play, although he hinted that he felt the Wallabies had the tools to negate it.

“He's very innovative,” Rennie said. “What we know with them is that they would have spent a lot of time scouring over our footage looking for weak links to expose.

“The key thing is we’ve to got to try and shut down their set piece. They’ll have innovative plays from lineout and scrum.

“We’ve got to make that source ball difficult for them.”

The Wallabies, however, will be without wing Marika Koroibete, who has stayed in Australia to spend time with his young family.

Koroibete, who has already signed with Robbie Deans’ Saitama Wild Knights, will miss the entire Spring tour and there are doubts about whether he will return to the test arena next year.

The issue of managing the relationship with the Japanese clubs is clearly a delicate one – one NZ Rugby has thus far largely avoided – with Koroibete, world-class No 12 Samu Kerevi and No 10 Quade Cooper all employed by Japanese clubs.

Jono Searle/Getty Images Samu Kerevi has been the Wallabies’ best player of late but he is employed by a Japanese club, creating some complications for Dave Rennie.

Technically, the Wallabies can select Kerevi and Cooper for all their November tests under World Rugby’s ‘Regulation 9’ rule, but Rennie hinted that they may not do that.

“From a Reg 9 point of view we can pick these guys,” Rennie said. “But what we think is important is establishing a relationship with the club so it's a win-win situation.

“So, making sure that relationship strong is important to us because, you know we're going a couple more years heading into a World Cup and we’ve got to work together around that.

“But ultimately you’ve got Reg 9 for a reason. South Africa predominantly pick most of their side out of Europe, and they utilise Reg 9 for that.”