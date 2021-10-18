Bay of Plenty, Chiefs and Māori All Blacks winger Sean Wainui dies in car crash

Bay of Plenty, Chiefs and Māori All Blacks winger Sean Wainui has died in a car accident in the Bay of Plenty.

He was 25 years old.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 7.50am at McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, a police statement said.

The serious crash unit attended the scene and investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Wainui’s death was confirmed by New Zealand Rugby on Monday afternoon.

Chief executive Mark Robinson extended all of rugby’s condolences to Wainui’s wife Paige, their children Kawariki and Arahia, and their wider whānau “on what is a dark day for rugby”.

“Our thoughts are with Sean and his whānau, particularly Paige, Kawariki and Arahia, and we offer them our full support at what is the most difficult of times. We know Sean’s passing will be felt deeply by everyone involved in rugby, particularly his Bay of Plenty and Chiefs teammates, and we share their sorrow and their shock.”

Sean Wainui made his Chiefs debut in 2018 against the Crusaders, and played 53 matches for Taranaki before joining Bay of Plenty this year for the NPC.

Wainui is from the small settlement of Whatatutu near Gisborne and has ties to Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Āitanga a Māhaki, Ngā Ariki Kaipūtahi, and Ngāti Porou.

He spent most of his childhood in Auckland and attended Takapuna Grammar School, where he was captain of the first XV.

He made his debut for Taranaki in 2014 while still a teenager and a year later earned his first Super Rugby contract with the Crusaders.

Sean Wainui scores a record five tries as Chiefs thrash the Waratahs in Super Rugby.

Wainui first rose to prominence when playing for New Zealand Under-20 who won the World Rugby Junior World Championship in Italy in 2015.

Later that same year he joined the Māori All Blacks for the first time.

He made his Chiefs debut in 2018 against the Crusaders, and played 53 matches for Taranaki before joining Bay of Plenty this year for the NPC.

A speedy, elusive outside back, Wainui wrote himself into the record books in June when he became the first player in Super Rugby to score five tries in a match, helping the Chiefs to a 40-7 win over the Waratahs in their Trans-Tasman season-ender.

He scored 18 tries in 44 matches for the Chiefs.

Sean Wainui performs the haka during a test match between the Māori All Blacks and Manu Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium earlier this year.

Māori All Blacks, Chiefs and former Bay of Plenty coach Clayton McMillan said Wainui was an incredibly talented individual and held a great amount of mana among his fellow teammates and the wider rugby community.

“He epitomised everything you could possibly ask for in a player. He will be remembered for being a passionate, hard-working, proud Māori who was an exceptional player but more importantly father and husband,” McMillan said.

“He was an influential member in the teams he has been a part of, and his presence will be missed. Our sincere condolences to Paige, Kawariki and Arahia and his wider whānau at this difficult time. We are offering them our full support along with our players and staff.”

Wainui’s Chiefs team-mates Brad Weber and Anton Lienert-Brown posted emotional tributes from the United States where they are touring with the All Blacks.

“Can't quite put into words how much this one hurts. Always said publicly that Sean deserves everything he gets because he works so hard for it. But he doesn't deserve this. That first day back at Chiefs HQ next season is gonna hurt walking in and not seeing you there brother. RIP,” Weber posted on Twitter.

Lienert-Brown write on Instagram: “A warrior on the field and one of the great humans off it. My heart hurts. You’ll be missed massively but never forgotten my brother.”

Former All Black and Chiefs player Sonny Bill Williams posted on Twitter that his thoughts were with Wainui’s family.

“Especially his wife & young child. Although I didn’t play alongside him, I could always feel his mana coming up against him as his opposition.”

The All Blacks wrote on Twitter: “We are heartbroken right now. Sean, you were an inspiration and will never be forgotten. We extend all of our strength and aroha to your friends and whānau. Kia au tō moe.”

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board chair Farah Palmer said rugby is mourning one of its Rangatira, “but our first thoughts are with Sean’s whānau”.

“They have lost a father, a husband, a brother and a son and we share their grief and their tears,” Palmer said.

“As a player we all saw what this young tāne was capable of and the passion and talent that he brought to the teams he represented, but we also saw a role model for young Māori, a caring father who was passionate about his culture, his language, and his identity. He will be sorely missed.”

Bay of Plenty Rugby chief executive Mike Rogers said Wainui’s death has hit the players and organisation “incredibly hard” as he was a much loved member of the team.

“Our first thoughts and prayers go out to Sean’s wife Paige and the whānau at this incredibly difficult time.

“Sean was an outstanding person who everyone immediately enjoyed spending time with. Great team man who always put the team first and would do anything asked of him.”

Rogers said Wainui was very proud of his Māori heritage, “and told me he loved representing the Bay of Plenty community and inspiring the next young Māori talent in the Bay when he pulled on the jersey”.

“Our focus now is on supporting Sean’s whānau and our players as best we can. He will be missed.”

Taranaki Rugby wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear news of the passing of Sean Wainui. Sean will forever be a cherished member of the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls. Our hearts go out to Sean’s whānau, friends, and all those in the rugby community who knew him.”

Taranaki Rugby chief executive Laurence Corlett remembered Wainui as “a very humble guy who kept it real”.

"It's tragic," Corlett said. "The man goes off to work and just doesn't come home."

He said he was feeling “so sorry” for Wainui's wife, Paige, and their young whānau.

“He was a hardworking individual on and off the field,” he added. "He was a good human being, just one of the good guys."

Corlett was “gutted” to be saying goodbye not just a great rugby player, but a great young man.

“It's just really sad.”