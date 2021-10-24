All Blacks' emotional haka honours Sean Wainui ahead of his funeral in Gisborne

The All Blacks and United States rugby teams have paid poignant tributes to the late Sean Wainui ahead of the Chiefs star’s funeral in Gisborne on Sunday morning.

Sam Whitelock and his All Blacks honoured Wainui with a special 11-second pause followed by a rousing haka before the start of their test against USA in Maryland on Sunday morning.

Alex Brandon/AP New Zealand's captain Sam Whitelock (L) leads a haka dedicated to the late Sean Wainui ahead of the rugby international against the United States.

They showcased the No 11 jersey which was worn so often by Wainui, the Māori All Black who died in a car crash last Monday.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Māori All Blacks and Chiefs back Sean Wainui, who died in a car accident last Monday.

Prior to that there was a nice touch from the United States side, with two jerseys draped on the ground in tribute, with Whitelock and Dane Coles coming forward to accept them.

Wainui’s funeral is due to start at 11am on Sunday at Te Wainui marae in Gisborne.

It is closed to the media, but a message was issued by New Zealand Rugby on behalf of Wainui’s whānau, his wife Paige and her whānau.

They said: “We just want to thank everyone for their love and generosity. The beautiful tributes that have come from those who loved him all across the world means a lot to us all.

“We understand there are many hurting right now and wanting to hear from the whānau, but please respect that we have just lost our baby brother, a son, a husband and a father and our focus right now is healing and laying my brother to rest.”

Wainui, 25, had ties to the Ngāi Tuhoe, Te Āitanga a Māhaki, Ngā Ariki Kaiputahi and Ngāti Porou iwi.