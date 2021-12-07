Drink-driving Southland Stags rugby skipper was 'sober driver'

Lamborn in action for the Southland Stags against Bay of Plenty at Rugby Park, Invercargill. (File photo)

Southland Stags rugby captain Tony Lamborn told police he was the sober driver after being caught over the limit in Invercargill with three passengers in the car he was driving.

Lamborn was driving a Ford Puma when he was stopped by police in Dee St in Invercargill shortly after 1am on July 17. Following a breath test he undertook a blood test, which showed a reading of 105 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The legal limit to drive is 50mgs of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Lamborn, 30, told police he had consumed three beers prior to driving and was the “sober driver”.

He appeared in Hastings District Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty before Judge Gordon Matenga.

His lawyer, Roger Philip, said Lamborn was very remorseful and had pleaded guilty early. He had one previous drink-driving conviction, but it was more than 10 years ago.

Judge Matenga convicted Lamborn and fined him $850. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Lamborn lives in Hawke’s Bay, where he owns a construction company, and returned to the region at the end of the Stags’ NPC campaign in November.

Last month Lamborn signalled his intentions to return to the Stags for the 2022 National Provincial Championship. He has been a key figure in the Southland team during the past couple of seasons.

He played his provincial rugby for Hawke’s Bay from 2013 to 2017. He intended to play club rugby in the region in the lead up to the 2022 NPC.

Before Tuesday's court appearance, Lamborn told Stuff he was embarrassed by the situation.

“I feel like there’s a bit of weight on my shoulders, being the Stags captain. Not only with footy but trying to be a role model for the kids. This is going to screw that over.

“I love the locals, I love the kids and I want them to continue to look up to me.

“I know it is going to let some people down, there is going to be some upset out there. It’s definitely a lesson learned to make smarter decisions.”

Speaking before Tuesday's appearance Rugby Southland general manager Steve Mitchell said Lamborn had let the team down through a personal choice.

Lamborn has been a key figure in adding some resolve to the Stags team under his captaincy during the past two seasons.