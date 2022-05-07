You don't have to be a certain type of person to be part of this local rugby club

The Shirley Wankers after a match this season. They will celebrate 50 years as a team of “good sorts”.

John Tyler is an original w...er, and he's proud of it.

If you look closely there are hundreds of rugby w...ers dotted throughout the country, all originating from the home of the rugby team, the Shirley Wankers in Christchurch.

The team originated in Christchurch in 1972, after John Warren returned home from London where he saw the social rugby scene thriving and formed a team under the name of “Warren’s W’s”.

The team and club, which will celebrate 50 years on May 14, have a proud history, including a stint in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most consecutive wins in the mid-1990s (150). They no longer hold the title, but Tyler is proud to be part of the dynasty.

“I am an original W...er and funnily enough I do take that as a compliment,” Tyler said.

“There are no w...ers, in the W’s.”

Tyler played hooker for Warren’s original team, which was made up of ex-Shirley Boys’ High School rugby players, handy enough at the game, but either coming down the ranks or just not good enough for top level rugby.

Supplied The Shirley W’s originated in 1972.

Warren, who had been playing for the Grasshoppers in London, was so impressed by the team’s ability to sing rugby songs for four hours straight he brought the ethos back to Canterbury.

“Warren’s W...ers as they were originally known.”

They're not the only Canterbury rugby team donning a nickname – the W’s will play the Tigers, the Linwood Dogs Bollocks and the Belfast Munchers for their 50th anniversary match at the Richmond Rugby Club next week.

Supplied The Shirley W’s love a dress up and a four-hour rugby song session or two.

The team has copped a bit of backlash over its name but has gone to great lengths to defend it.

“Even the club tried to get rid of us a few years ago, they tried to put it in the past sort of thing,” club captain Tyson Brown said.

“We got the life members, and they got it sorted and here we are today.

"It is a proud part of Canterbury rugby history, really."

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Members of the Shirley Wankers rugby team, from left: Andrew Allan, Waka AMA, Tyson Brown and Mitch McLachlan.

Brown played alongside All Black Ryan Crotty at high school, but they took separate paths in their rugby careers.

Talent is no stroke of luck in the W...ers, the team hasproduced Kiwi celebrities Zing and Ling from the Block NZ, and James Hardy from Married at First Sight.

Tyler said the team attracted a certain type of individual.

“They have been my circle of friends for such a long time, we would crawl over broken glass for each other.”

“There's been a huge number of players all of a similar ilk, it is self-regulating, if you were a sort of person."

“You didn't have to pull on your boots to be a wanker, we have rafts of supporters coming along.

The original choir master,Tyler planned to travel down from Blenheim for the celebrations and said he was looking forward to seeing his mates.

"I am like a kid waiting on Christmas.”