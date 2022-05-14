Ex-All Black Dan Carter auctioning rare kickathon boots for Unicef

Kea Kids News reporter Manu heads to Eden Park to catch up with All Blacks legend Dan Carter during his kickathon and gets some tips on how to get the ball between the posts.

Rugby boots worn by former All Black Dan Carter during his 24-hour kickathon fundraising effort last month are being auctioned for charity.

Carter, who played the last of his 112 tests in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final victory over the Wallabies at Twickenham, made 1598 goals during the April kickathon, raising more than $370,000.

Money raised would support Unicef’s water, sanitation and hygiene programme and will deliver water and sanitation to 134,000 children in Kiribati, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

All funds raised from the Ebay auction of his boots will also go towards the DC10 Fund, a partnership with Unicef.

The auction was for the limited edition gold Adidas Predator boots Carter wore.

“To continue to raise funds, Carter is offering up the one-of-a-kind gold boots he wore for the 24 hours to the highest bidder,” the auction read.

“This is your chance to own an incredible piece of sporting history while supporting an incredible cause.”

At the end of the kickathon, Carter said he felt “quite emotional” and was eager to travel to the Pacific to donate the money raised.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Former All Black and Unicef ambassador Dan Carter is auctioning the boots worn during his kickathon in April.

During his marathon stint, Carter needed regular massage on his quad muscles – he kicked with both left and right feet – and admitted he really struggled in the latter stages of the event.

He attempted 1637 shots at goal, making 98%.

Former All Black captain Richie McCaw was there in support of Carter, and said he was impressed with Carter’s fitness.

“They always say rugby players can go one of two ways: they can lean up or they blow out. But he’s getting out and loves that sort of stuff, so it’s pretty cool really.’’

The auction closes just before 10.30am on Sunday.