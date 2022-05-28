Robbie Deans' plea to NZ Rugby about future of game and false god of money

Robbie Deans is one game away from another title with Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights.

Robbie Deans laughs down the line from Japan when asked if his love of winning, or hatred of losing, has decreased with age.

“No,” he said. “On both fronts.

“Because over time, you come to understand how much is involved in just putting yourself in that position. And for that reason, you don't like to come second when you do put yourself in that position.”

Deans, now 62, is in “that position” yet again. His side, Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights, will play Suntory in the final of Japan Rugby League One on Sunday.

If Saitama win, it will be Deans’ fifth title in Japan, recreating his success with the Crusaders in the 2000s.

But, it’s not the topic of the professional game, or the subject of cross-border club competitions, that brings a passionate and fretful response from Deans: it’s what’s happening beneath that level.

“The health of the game ultimately won't just be those competitions of interests,” Deans said.

“The health of the game will be making sure that the grassroots – this most misunderstood term – is producing players, and can continue to produce players that are able to follow that pathway.

Supplied Toshiba Brave Lupus' Kiwi playmaker Tom Taylor says he saw the French renaissance building first-hand, and believes the All Blacks need to reinvent themselves.

“The motivation can't just be the top end, in the professional game, it’s got to be the health of the game, top to bottom.”

He goes further. “There is a bit of an obsession at the moment with money,” he said. “Money creates problems, more than solves.

“Look at the English football Premiership. None of those clubs make a profit. They just spend more. So the underlying question is, ‘What is your reason for being, your place in the game?’ Master that, and then the game will be in good health.”

It's a question rugby administrators must answer as the provincial unions prepare to vote on the proposed NZ Rugby-Silver Lake deal at a special general meeting in Auckland next Thursday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Robbie Deans says New Zealand Rugby – chief executive Mark Robinson is pictured – has to be ‘genuine’ about the grassroots game.

The sums of money involved in that deal are significant, and professional players will benefit if Silver Lake delivers on its revenue targets, but somewhat paradoxically the deal has been sold by NZ Rugby as essential for the long-neglected grassroots, the clubs up and down the country.

When asked if that pitch struck him as genuine, Deans had a measured but firm message for those in power.

“It has to be,” he said. “Ultimately, decisions will be made, and they'll have consequences.

“I have no doubt there’ll be lots of conversations, and it's the role of those who are in governance to cater for the future of the game. That's leadership. Leadership is catering for beyond your term in power in the position you're in.”

Deans has plenty of experience here, albeit in a slightly different context. Despite the language barrier –and the best efforts from well-funded rivals such as Suntory (Eddie Jones) and Toyota Verblitz (Steve Hansen) – Saitama have established themselves as Japan’s premier club under Deans’ reign.

The reasons for that success are far too complex, and dependent on the efforts of others, to be easily summed up, Deans said, but he did offer this: “You never really stop in a leadership position.

“You’ve got to be looking beyond you are at the moment, all the time, so you're not blindsided in any part of the business. And you just keep turning up for work. I guess that’s a simple answer.”

AT A GLANCE

What: Japan Rugby League One final

Who: Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath v Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights

When: Sunday, 6pm (live on Sky Sport Select)

Key New Zealanders involved: Damian McKenzie (Suntory), Lachlan Boshier (Panasonic), Vince Aso (Panasonic), Hadleigh Parkes (Panasonic)