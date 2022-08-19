Christchurch Girls' High School rugby team have a record even Scott Robertson would be proud of

Christchurch Girls High School’s Lucy Gallagher on the charge vs Avonside Girls High School in the final.

Crusaders country it may be, but Canterbury Rugby has a hot contester for its most successful team.

The Christchurch Girls’ High (CGHS) First XV rugby team have surpassed coach Scott Robertson’s winning streak after winning the Miles Toyota Championship on Wednesday.

The team bet Avonside Girls’ High School 69-17, securing its 8th consecutive title and well and truly topping the Crusaders streak of six under Roberston.

The school has produced current Black Fern Grace Brooker, who was a part of the eight-title streak which started in 2015.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Julia Hutchinson dives over to score a try in the win on Wednesday.

This year nine sides entered the cup, which has been running since 1999, including Christchurch girls 1st XV, Christchurch Girls 2nd XV, Avonside Girls’, Villa Maria College, Lincoln High School Combined, Rangiora High, Kaiapoi High, Marian Combined and Forward Foundation.

The competition is played weekly at Burnside Park and Canterbury Rugby Football Union female and teenage rugby development officer Liz Worthington said the women’s competition was becoming increasingly popular.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch Girls’ High School rugby 1st XV celebrate the win over Avonside Girls’ High School 69-17.

“Secondary school girls’ rugby is becoming more popular each year and the best part of running the competition mid-week is it allows for girls who play other sports on the weekends to take part and get involved.”

Christchurch Girls’ High had been a strong contender year in and year out, she said.