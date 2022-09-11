New Zealand Rugby renews push to oversee schools rugby

The Dunedin school has some famous rugby names in its First XV - Joseph, Mauger, Hore and Timu.

New Zealand Rugby has started talks with the schools sector about taking a greater role in schoolboys’ and schoolgirls’ rugby, Stuff can reveal, with investment not off the table.

The initiative is separate but concurrent to NZ Rugby’s funding package to community rugby through the Silver Lake investment, but recognises that schools rugby is a critical but problematic part of the overall rugby system.

“We are working on how we can improve the governance and administration of school rugby, in a more integrated way with the rugby system,” NZ Rugby general manager community rugby Steve Lancaster told Stuff.

”We just recently commenced the process of engagement with the school system on it. And so that is something that we're currently working on, and certainly not off the table for future investment.”

The talks were confirmed by Mike Summerell, chief executive officer at School Sport NZ

“New Zealand Rugby commissioned a report into schools rugby a few years back and it was around the opportunities and the challenges that exist in schools rugby and how we can move forward,” Summerell told Stuff.

“A clear recommendation of that was New Zealand Rugby should have more governance of the game in New Zealand. They started off on that process and they were about to do something and Covid got in a way.

“But with a bit of clear air now they've they've started that conversation up again.”

The review, led by educational consultancy company EdSol NZ and published in 2019, was critical of aspects of schools rugby, saying that the emphasis on First XV rugby may have contributed to a drop in participation rates among teenage boys.

Participants in the review also unanimously agreed that NZ Rugby should be the entity that takes the governance lead over the fragmented and complex schools system.

Summerell said that sentiment was still valid in 2022. “NZ Rugby are kaitiaki of the game here in New Zealand, and there is a void of their voice within schools rugby.”

Talks about changing the landscape in schools rugby are likely to proceed at a measured pace. First XV rugby has become something of a punching bag for critics, which automatically puts schools on the defensive.

Lancaster said NZ Rugby were going to respect the schools’ “sovereignty”.

“We're always quick to point out that you can't lay the cause of the teenage decline in participation at the feet of schools,” he said. “There's a whole lot of stuff that happens to people in your teenage years that affect that.

“So, we recognise the sovereignty of schools, and we recognise that they have a broader role than just delivering sport or rugby.

“We are very much walking through the process in a very considered way, in a very consultative way with the schools, and really just looking at it through a rugby lens.”

Summerell said coaching was an issue in schools rugby, with most of the resources going to the top 10-20% of students at First XV level.

He also addressed the emotive subject of schoolboys moving to the better-resourced schools, suggesting that this could be detrimental to smaller schools – and the student in question.

“The equity of school sport can be a concern,” Summerell said. “I think as far as rugby goes, we know that every region has as eligibility guidelines.

“That's trying to control the number of students that can can move schools to go to what's perceived as a rugby playing school. So, there are mechanisms in place.

“Certainly, I would like to think those mechanisms are working to a degree. And you've got to balance that off with the desire of some students wanting to attend those schools and participate in those traditional opportunities.

“...[but] we don't want to see some of those young men and women moving later in their school career when they're probably a leader in their own school anyway. They might turn into a small fish in a big pond, and they can get a bit lost.”