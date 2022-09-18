NZ Rugby gets first results in study that could link rugby to increased brain disease, deaths over decades

Up to 1500 people in New Zealand suffer from mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, every year.

New Zealand Rugby and the University of Auckland have received the initial findings from an unprecedented study that will show if – or to what extent – rugby has led to an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases and deaths in first-class rugby players compared to the wider population.

The study – which is based on a dataset involving 12,000 first-class rugby players from about 1950 to 2000 – has few, if any peers, in New Zealand or worldwide, although studies in Scotland, France and the United States related to soccer and American football have shown the rate of mortality from brain disease increases three or fourfold in former players in those sports.

Even if New Zealand’s rates are lower than that, the study shapes as an important, and possibly confronting, moment in the country’s relationship with the national sport.

”We have preliminary results available to us now, but the papers are still in preparation and they have to go through peer review and be published. So, I'm not at liberty to discuss the detail of the findings, because that has to happen first,” New Zealand Rugby senior scientist Ken Quarrie told Stuff.

“We have at this stage the results for all-cause mortality, we have results for neurodegenerative disease, mortality and medications, and diagnoses. But those papers are still be prepared for publication.”

But Quarrie ackowledged that if a “pattern” existed showing rugby players were exposed to a higher risk of brain disease and/or death, the study would show it.

That confidence was borne out of the scale and quality of the data. “Clive Akers, who is a historian and responsible for putting the Rugby Alamanacks together annually, published a book in 2015 that’s called the New Zealand rugby register, which has details of everyone who played first-class rugby, back to 1870,” Quarrie said.

”He kindly provided that information to us. We have loaded that into what's called the integrated data infrastructure, a large-scale statistical database administered by Statistics New Zealand.

“It includes individual-level information about people's health outcomes in life and a whole range of information besides.”

The similar studies overseas were sobering, although they also pointed to the complexity of the issue.

Former players had lower rates of mortality overall, generally living longer, healthier lives. However, when it came to brain disease, their health outcomes were considerably worse.

“For every person in the wider population who passes away from neurodegenerative disease, three to four are passing away if they participated in soccer or American football,” Quarrie said.

The University of Auckland’s Dr Barry Milne, who is working with Quarrie on the study, placed some caveats on the study, noting that no data set could ever reveal everything.

“There’s lots of information, or information of a certain sort,” he said. “So, for hard outcomes like mortality, which we're looking at, or various diseases for which there is a hospitalisation, it’s potentially fantastic.

“For softer things, less so. So while we'll know, for instance, what treatment they’ve had for mental health we won’t know their mental health problems, and a lot of mental health goes untreated.”

Dr Milne also said the data stopped in the year 2000, so no accurate judgements could be made about rugby’s post-professionalisation era, when it is generally agreed that collisions, and the quantity of collisions, have increased significantly.

It could be argued, therefore, that the study could significantly underplay the impact of playing rugby on brain health.

Conversely, advocates of the modern game could say it doesn’t take into account the increased awareness levels of concussion and player care.

“We won’t have the last word on this,” Dr Milne said, acknowledging the study will be closely monitored and interpreted throughout the rugby world.

The debate about neurodegenerative disease and rugby has heightened after recent harrowing testimonies from players such as former All Black Carl Hayman, who has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Debate about a causal link between concussions and CTE, a progressive brain condition, has also been recently sparked by a recent paper produced by scientists in the United States, using the same methodology that established a link between lung cancer and smoking.

AUT Professor of Human Performance Patria Hume, a leading biomechanist, disputed the clarity of that causal link, saying the evidence was not clear enough – yet.

“We have not yet arrived at a tobacco/lung cancer moment,” she told Stuff. “Scientists are compelled to communicate evidence as it stands to the best of our ability. Most health conditions are driven by multi-factorial causes and we need to understand the magnitude of these factors.”

However, she said that should not detract from rugby’s very real issues when it came to player safety, arguing that the elite game was akin to “hitting your head against a wall 17 times”.

“People often say to me, well Patria if you had children, would you recommend that they played contact sports in terms of the brain? And I would have to say, ‘I don't think it's a good idea’,” she said.

“They've kind of really focused more on the identification and management side, with the head impact assessments and things. [But] that's the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff. They really need to focus more on the preventative side.”