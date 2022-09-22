Wallabies players accused by Rieko Ioane of disrespecting haka in Melbourne, Dave Rennie claims

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane accused the hosts of being disrespectful to the haka in Melbourne.

At a press conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Bledisloe Cup II at Eden Park, the former Chiefs coach also said the six-week suspension given to Darcy Swain was a hefty but fitting punishment, while the judiciary agreed with him that All Black Fletcher Newell should have been cited.

As well as all that, Rennie said World Rugby had supported Rugby Australia’s concerns over referee Mathieu Raynal’s decision to strip Australia of the match-winning penalty in the last moments of the Melbourne test.

If Saturday’s test needed to be spiced up any more, Rennie has certainly done that, particularly his claim that Ioane insulted Wallabies players about how they responded to the haka.

“I know Rieko Ioane had a lot to say to our boys after the final try, mouthing off at Folau Fainga’a around disrespecting the haka, which is a bit odd,” Rennie said.

“As New Zealanders would know, when a team does the haka, you respond with a haka.

“We don’t have that luxury of having a haka, so our response is in a boomerang shape and to move forward.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff All Blacks coach again gives his backing to French ref Mathieu Raynal after the Melbourne controversy.

“They’re throwing down a challenge, and we’re accepting it.

“There’s a fair bit of banter that goes on, on the field, and it just adds to the theatre.”

How teams respond to the haka has always been a contentious point, particularly at the 2007 World Cup when France got into the faces of the All Blacks team by coming to the halfway line.

But Rennie says the Wallabies are planning to respond to the haka exactly the same way on Saturday night, regardless of what Ioane thinks.

“That’s our reply. It’s how we respond,” he said.

“I was just a bit surprised that he thinks it’s disrespectful.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Wallabies coach Dave Rennie talks to Nic White at the end of last week’s controversial test in Melbourne.

“Is the expectation that we just stand there, they throw a challenge at us and we do nothing? Just take it?

“We think it’s a very respectful way of responding, and it’s unique to us because of the boomerang shape. So we won’t be stopping that.”

Rennie also said he was involved in the judicial hearing for Swain on Wednesday night. While he has accepted the ban, he wasn’t happy that Newell got away without any punishment for something similar, which has ruled out Scott Sio for a few weeks.

“I hear they [All Blacks] are fuming. We’re not that excited about Fletcher Newell’s clean out on Scott Sio, which rules him out for three weeks and he didn’t get cited or carded during the game.

“As part of our defence we used that, and they mentioned he should have been cited as well.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Scott Sio is out for three weeks because of a tackle on him by Fletcher Newell.

“We’re not happy. Neither is Darcy – he’s not happy with the action, not happy with the result, but it’s not malicious. He’s been punished and six weeks is a hefty punishment, I reckon, and obviously fitting.

“But like I say, Fletcher Newell gets to live another day.”

Rennie also addressed media reports that Rugby Australia had written to World Rugby about the controversial ending to last week’s test. From what he said, it appears World Rugby has agreed with Rugby Australia’s views that the Wallabies’ penalty shouldn’t have been changed to an All Blacks scrum.

"I didn’t write that letter. I’ve done what I normally do and done a telestration, where I talk over a number of clips and share my views with the ref,” Rennie said.

“We’ve obviously been in contact with World Rugby around it, and they agreed with our concerns.

“We’ve decided to take it on the chin and move on. It’s seven days since we played that game. We’re a couple of days away from a big game in Auckland, and that’s our focus now.”

Rennie was later asked to confirm if it was other incidents or the end of the test that World Rugby agreed with Rugby Australia about.

“I’m talking about the end of the game,” he said.

“As I said before, we’re at a stage where we’re going to move on. We sought a bit of clarity; we’ve got that.

“It’s not going to help us win at the weekend, so our focus has been on our preparation and making sure we can throw everything at it on Saturday.”

AT A GLANCE

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valentini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper (c). Reserves: Folau Fainga'a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.