NZ Rugby wins 'rainbow excellence' award for work to foster LGBTQIA+ inclusion

New Zealand Rugby has been given the Rainbow Tick certification, which means they have reviewed a bunch of policies to be more LGBT-friendly.

NZ Rugby has won the supreme award at this year’s Rainbow Excellence Awards, held in Auckland.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The awards were created to celebrate workplace leadership, innovation and collaboration by organisations committed to rainbow diversity and inclusion, awards director Martin King said.

“This is an exciting win for rainbow inclusion in sport – rugby is in all of our communities and inclusion here can really make a difference to so many lives.”

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said it was “deeply important” to the organisation to create a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment.

“We’re proud of the work that is happening at all levels to make rugby fun, accessible and open to as many New Zealanders as possible,” Robinson said.

GETTY IMAGES/Supplied NZ Rugby has taken out the supreme award at the 2022 Rainbow Excellence Awards.

Rugby could be used as a force for good, Robinson said, and could help to shift behaviours across communities.

“We’re at the start of this journey and can’t do it alone.

“I want to thank everyone who has a visible and active interest in the work that rugby is doing now and in the future.”

In 2020, an international study on homophobia in sport, Out on the Fields, found 78% of New Zealanders had witnessed or experienced homophobia in sport.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said creating an inclusive environment was “deeply important”.

Meanwhile, 88% of gay youth and 76% of lesbian youth in New Zealand said they kept their sexuality from teammates.

Only 1% of Kiwis surveyed thought lesbian, gay and bisexual people were “completely accepted” in sporting culture.

Robinson said he believed rugby could play a hand in changing those statistics.

NZ Rugby has identified the rainbow community as one of four priority areas in its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and has taken the Pride Pledge to show its support.

It was also the first national sporting body to receive the Rainbow Tick, a certification for workplaces that “understand and welcome gender and sexual diversity” and have policies in place to reflect that.

King said all the finalists and winners at the awards ceremony were making a difference but “the journey was far from over”.

“We’re still working hard every day to combat injustice, discrimination, and exclusion.

“Today was about celebrating those organisations who are committed to the same thing.”

King said the awards, in their fourth year, had been created as a way to come together and celebrate the work organisations were doing to foster rainbow inclusion.

“Each year we’ve seen more and more incredible entrants coming on board, it’s great.”