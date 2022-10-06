Urgent action needed to spare next generation of elite athletes from degenerative disease, expert warns

England hooker Steve Thompson, pictured against Argentina at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, is now suffering dementia.

Another generation of athletes will face disproportionate rates of disease if Kiwis don’t take new research seriously, health experts warn.

A University of Glasgow study found elite rugby players were up to 15 times more likely to have motor neuron disease than the general public at their time of death.

The athletes were also twice as likely to have dementia, and three times more likely to suffer from Parkinson’s Disease.

While the sample size was small – just over 400 rugby players compared to more than 1200 members of the public – sports injury researcher Dr Doug King said the results reinforced what they already knew.

“The recovery period [for concussion] is too short. They can’t just recover from the symptoms they feel, they need to recover physiologically,” he said.

Players had an incentive to return to play when their careers and livelihoods were on the line, he said.

During a study he conducted with a female rugby team, it took around 30 days for players to return to their pre-head injury levels of physical and mental stress.

STUFF Up to 1500 people in New Zealand suffer from mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, every year.

King was worried it would take “an All Black to die on the field” before the public demanded action.

In the meantime, rangatahi were seeing the message of “get knocked down, get back up” when watching matches.

Since 2016, more than 5000 teenagers a year apply for ACC coverage for rugby-related concussions.

“You can’t tell a sick brain that it’s sick. World Rugby needs to change... we need to tell them to change or we’re going to risk the health of another generation.”

According to World Rugby guidelines, which New Zealand Rugby must follow, players only needed to be off for a minimum of 13 days, including 6 days of a ‘Graduated Return To Play’ programme.

Players under 18 years old are required to complete an extra week of physical rest under the same guidelines.

Motor Neuron Disease New Zealand chief executive Scott Arrol said the research brought them another step closer to understanding the cause of the “devastating” disease.

He said the connection between repetitive head injures and neurodegenerative diseases had been in the spotlight, but more research and action was needed.

“A diagnosis of MND is devastating to the patient and their community,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Bernie Tavite and daughter Danica Tavite talk about the need to be aware of the serious and lasting effects of concussion after Danica experienced concussion four times while playing rugby. (First published August 2021)

His organisation hoped to form an advisory group with NZ Rugby, so they could take a closer look at the publication and identify what research should come next.

Dr Heather Murray, research fellow at theUniversity of Auckland Centre of Brain Research, said the Glasgow study emphasised the importance of preventing head injuries in any sport.

“We should also investigate strategies to proactively monitor and improve the brain health of contact sport athletes during and after their athletic career,” she said.

Calls for change have had limited success despite the high profile nature of concussion in contact sport, such as the legal action taken against World Rugby by over 100 former professional players, and former All Black Carl Hayman​ opening up about his early onset dementia.

In 2019, of the nearly 3000 ACC claims for rugby-related concussions, 64% were for players aged between 10 and 19.

Neuroscientist Dr. Chris Nowinski, a former professional wrestler, advocated against contact sports for under 14-year-olds.

Nowinski, who helped former NFL players win over $1 billion in compensation for long-term brain damage, told TVNZ’s Sunday programme in 2021 that younger players in particular needed to be protected from repeated head knocks.

He said repeated head trauma was an issue not for elite rugby players, but any athlete at any age playing contact sport.