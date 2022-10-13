$5m claim fails for 'VIP' after schoolboy rugby injury

Stuart Meek sued the Rugby Union for $5 million but a judge said the claim had no reasonable chance of success.

As a schoolboy rugby player Stuart Meek says he was knocked out when a scrum collapsed on him and he’s been suffering ever since.

“It is very hard to have lived in pain all my life and never been able to work because of it even though I have tried,” he said in a statement for a recent court case. However, medical records were destroyed in the Canterbury earthquakes, he said.

Meek, who is in his 50s, says the New Zealand Rugby Foundation charity accepted him as a VIP – Very Injured Player – in about 2005 but for the past four years it has refused to help him, and he isn’t invited to attend test matches, as other VIPs are.

He said no-one has sat down with him to talk through the issues.

The foundation said it had offered support to Meek and there were opportunities for him to ask for more support. On its website the foundation said it provided immediate guidance, vital funding and a unified social network for seriously injured players.

Meek sued the Rugby Union for $5 million damages, plus $800 a week so he could live with dignity.

Meek alleged he missed out on ACC lump sum payments because of a lack of support, the rugby union should have ensured he received the right level of care and treatment, that its conduct amounted to ill-treatment and neglect, and as a result he’s lived on a benefit with little hope.

Meek said his medical records were lost in the Canterbury earthquakes, but that he was knocked out, was temporarily unable to walk and, although he regained the use of his legs, the pain remained.

But the rugby union asked a judge at the High Court in Wellington to strike out the claim because it had no reasonable chance of success. Justice Francis Cooke agreed.

While the rugby union criticised the lack of support for Meek’s account of how he was injured the judge said he proceeded on the basis that Meek could prove his injury and the continuing harm.

Meek had two insurmountable obstacles – that ACC law prevented damages claims to compensate for personal injury, and that his claim had been filed outside the allowable time limits, the judge said.

Justice Francis Cooke said it was not a criticism of Meek that his claim was struck out. (File photo)

The judge added that it was hard to see how the rugby union would be responsible for notifying ACC of an injury. However, Meek said he was suing on the basis of the rugby union’s recent conduct, not the injury he suffered while a schoolboy.

The judge said Meek sued the rugby union, which was a separate body to the foundation, and not liable for the foundation’s acts or admissions.

Justice Cooke said even though the claim was struck out, it was not a criticism of Meek or an indication of any lack of sympathy or respect for him.

“It is plain that he has struggles with his life, and I acknowledge the difficulties that he faces,” the judge said.

David White/Stuff Stuart Meek’s claim for $5m, plus a weekly $800 payment, was struck out. (File photo)

It was the court’s job to identify legal claims and dispassionately rule on them.

“In the present case there is no arguable legal responsibility on the NZRU for Mr Meek’s situation. There is no legal basis for Mr Meek to be awarded damages,” the judge said.