League stalwarts pay tribute to mentor Bill Sharp

Bill Sharp had a major influence on many sporting identities, including Niniwa Roberts. (Video first published Dec 2018)

Former rugby league star Paul Whatuira credits the late Bill Sharp for much of his success.

Sharp, an 84-year-old former Wainuiomata teacher, died of cancer this week, leaving a legacy that included development of a number of All Black and rugby league stars.

Whatuira, who had a successful career in the NRL and for the Kiwis before suffering well documented mental health issues, said Sharp was more than just a teacher to him.

“He was an important influence in my teenage years and he was always a father figure and a mentor to me.”

He visited Sharp last week and said the pair were close. Sharp was always someone he could rely on, even in tough times.

“I would not be the man I am today without him. If I could be half the man, he was, I would be happy.”

The story of how Sharp became so influential in the largely Māori and Pasifika rugby and rugby league, community in Wainuiomata is an unlikely one.

After narrowly missing out on representing Scotland as a sprinter, Sharp moved to Lower Hutt in 1966, working as a painter. Growing bored with painting houses, he took a job at Wainuiomata College​ teaching PE.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bill Sharp, who helped generations of Wainuiomata sportspeople reach the top, wrote a book in 2018.

He rose to prominence as a trainer for the hugely-successful Wainuiomata Lions that won two national rugby league titles.

A sporting academy he founded produced a number of rugby league players who enjoyed success in the NRL, including John Te Reo and David Faiumu.

Former All Black Piri Weepu was at the academy and it was obvious early on Weepu had the talent to go a long way.

The Brisbane Broncos were interested in signing Weepu but Sharp told them they were wasting their time. "He had his mind set on being an All Black. I told them 'I think you are too late,’” Sharp said in a 2018 interview.

Stuff Henry Stowers and Bill Sharp in 2011. Stowers went on to have a successful rugby career and is a Samoan international.

As a PE teacher, he could see many of the boys had natural sporting talent but were failing academically.

A lot were from rugby league families and working with people like Ken Laban, John Lomax and Heston Patea​, he devised a cunning plan.

Laban recalls how he used the lure of a career in league to re-engage students. Three days a week, he would pick them up at 5am, provide them with a hearty breakfast, do some league training and then get the boys ready for school.

“He was a very, very astute guy who used rugby league to get the truants back to school and they had no idea they were being conned.”

Stuff Bill Sharp, in blue, with students from the Wainuiomata High School’s Futures Programme in 2016.

An emotional Laban said he was saddened by Sharp’s death.

He credits Sharp – a skilled trainer – with prolonging his playing career which allowed him to continue with the national title-winning Wainuiomata side of the early 90s.

The Wainuiomata Rugby League Club recently honoured Sharp, where a poem written by Kiwi hardman John Lomax was read out.

One of the secrets of Sharp’s success was his ability to befriend influential people, including legendary Australian league coach Wayne Bennett who worked with him, scouting talent.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Bill Sharp and hockey legend Niniwa Roberts in 2018.

In 2018, Bennett was asked why he liked Sharp and replied he was genuine and "the real deal".

“He also cares about his students. He will go that extra yard for them. He also has strong personal discipline that allows him to keep giving. I respect those qualities.”

Rugby players Sharp influenced include Tana Umaga, Henry Time-Stowers, Weepu and Neemia Tialata​.

Sharp was also a lifelong friend of Niniwa Roberts, who played 141 games for the Black Sticks, went to two Olympics and is an Olympic Ambassador.

PAUL WHATUIRA/Supplied Wainuiomata rugby league stalwart Ken Laban and Paul Whatuira both held Bill Sharp in high regard.

Local MP Trevor Mallard said he spent many happy days on the sideline with Sharp watching league.

“For me the key fact was that he was a bloody nice bloke.” His life story represents why Wainuiomata is such a special place, Mallard said. He came to Wainuiomata as an immigrant, was readily accepted and spent his life contributing positively to the community.