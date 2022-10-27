Man who died playing club rugby remembered as popular, hard-working

Robert Tuari died while playing rugby in Ruatoria on Sunday.

When you shook Robert Tuari’s hand you knew you were meeting a hard-working man.

He ringa raupā, they call it. Calloused hands.

Tuari, who died while playing rugby in Ruatoria on Sunday, had he ringa raupā. And while he might not have talked a lot, he let his actions do the talking for him, old friend Johnny Ingram says.

Ingram met Tuari in about 1996 when Tuari and twin brother James joined the Ngatapa Rugby Club near Gisborne.

“We’ve had a few beers, played rugby and partied hard over the years. He’s been a close friend ever since we met. We haven’t had a beer in a long time, but he was a great friend, that’s for sure,” Ingram said.

Tuari and Ingram played for the club’s premier team. Ingram remembered Tuari as a capable and versatile player who played any position in the backline, from halfback to fullback.

When Ingram and Tuari played together Tuari was working as a fencer and on farms.

“It was obvious to anyone meeting Rob that he was a hard-working man, because I tell you what, when you shook his hands you could feel the callouses.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Tuari was playing rugby on Whakarua Park on Sunday when he collapsed. (File photo)

Ingram was among a group that watched Tuari’s body leave Gisborne on Wednesday morning as it headed north for the tangi on Tuatini Marae in Tokomaru Bay.

“I gifted him a green and white (Ngatapa club) jersey. It’ll be one of many that are gifted to him. He was a very popular guy and I think it’ll be a big tangi.

“Going out with a bang on the rugby field, what a way to go out...”

The game was between Ruatoria City's 2022 squad and a Ruatoria Centennial XV and was part of a Ruatoria City Sports Club centennial, being held over the weekend.

The game was a curtain-raiser before the Ngāti Porou East Coast versus Mid-Canterbury final match for the Lochore Cup at Whakarua Park on Sunday afternoon.

SKY SPORT Ngāti Porou East Coast beat Mid Canterbury

A karakia was sung as Tuari’s body was removed from the pitch and the teams playing in the final observed a moment’s silence before kick-off in his honour.

Ngāti Porou East Coast won their match 25-20. The players performed a haka in Tuari’s honour after the game.

Ngatapa Rugby Club president and former teammate Charlie Allen recalled Tuari as a “nuggety little halfback” and a lovely bloke who was well known in Tairawhiti rugby circles.

Tuari, 54, was a father of one and had five mokopuna.

His burial will be held at Tuatini Marae in Tokomaru Bay on Friday.