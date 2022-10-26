'Unhealthy level of scrutiny': Auckland principals stop live TV coverage of 1A First XV competition

St Peter's College has been a powerhouse of the First XV 1A competition in recent years.

Live TV coverage and streaming from one of the most prestigious First XV competitions in the world has been scrapped in the interest of player welfare.

Auckland’s 1A competition is a breeding ground for future All Blacks, Super Rugby and even NRL players, but from next season it will only be played in front of those who line the sidelines.

In another new initiative, players and coaches from the 1A competition will no longer undertake media interviews before or during the season.

Principals from 12 Auckland schools - Aorere College, Auckland Grammar, De La Salle College, Dilworth School, Kelston Boys' High School, King's College, Liston College, Mt Albert Grammar, Sacred Heart College, St Kentigern College, St Peter's College and Tangaroa College released a combined statement on Wednesday revealing the dramatic changes due to an "unhealthy level of scrutiny in both traditional and social media".

Sky Sport’s 1st XV Rugby show has previously broadcast regular 1A matches live – as well as others from around the country – and some others are live-streamed.

"Too often, we have seen the negative impacts of unnecessary hype,” De La Salle College principal Myles Hogarty said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues and New Zealand Māori representative Zarn Sullivan made his mark for Kings College in the 1A competition.

“Many of our students already feel enormous pressure when they take the field.”

"In many cases, we are dealing with players as young as 14 or 15, and we do not believe they have the requisite mechanisms to cope with the, at times, unwanted and unregulated attention that has been allowed to develop in this space," Hogarty said.

"It is our job as principals to create safer environments for all of our students and we believe this course of action is entirely appropriate, given what appears to be a greater emphasis than ever on commercialising school sport and the potential exploitation of those who choose to play it."

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Defending champions South Canterbury defeat Whanganui 47-36 in Heartland rugby's Meads Cup final in sun-soaked Pleasant Point.

Mt Albert Grammar headmaster Pat Drumm said schools have become increasingly wary of organisations and individuals seeking to treat secondary schools rugby as an extension of the professional game.

"The 1A schools have taken great strides in recent years in terms of the recruitment of student players and we see this decision as a natural extension of our responsibility to the sport and to those who play it."

Some have previously argued the highly competitive 1A programme prepares young players to progress onto a professional pathway but the principals argued "those in charge of the professional game should have the necessary resources to evaluate these young men in a live setting".

The principals will continue to encourage students and wider communities to attend games in person, claiming the "prestige" of the sport did not require further exposure or commercialisation.

The 1A competition is no stranger to controversy, back in 2018, 10 schools refused to play against Saint Kentigern College over claims it was poaching players.

Macleans College and St Paul's College are possible additions to Auckland’s 1A competition in 2023.