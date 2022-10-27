Former All Black prop done for drink-driving, recording a reading more than four times over legal limit

Former All Black Carl Hayman, pictured here in 2020, was recently sentenced on a charge of drink-driving after being caught by police in South Taranaki. (File Photo)

Dealing with early onset dementia, depression and the death of his mother, former All Black prop Carl Hayman told police he “wasn't in a good place" when caught behind the wheel more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Hayman pleaded guilty to the drink-drive charge during an October 19 appearance in the Hāwera District Court.

He was stopped by police the day before on South Rd in Opunake, according to the summary of facts supplied by the court after a media application made by Stuff.

The 42-year-old “exhibited signs of recent alcohol consumption” when he spoke to officers.

After being breath-tested, he returned a result of 1016 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250 mcgs.

Hayman told officers he “wasn’t in a good place” as he was coping with early onset dementia, the recent death of his mother and depression, the summary of facts said.

The sentence, which was imposed by Judge Noel Sainsbury, included a $1000 fine and an alcohol interlock disqualification, the court said.

Hayman, who played 46 tests for the All Blacks between 2001 and 2007, went public with his diagnosis of early onset dementia last year.

He previously said successive head knocks suffered while on the rugby field during his years of playing contributed to the condition.

He retired from the game in 2015.

In 2019, Hayman admitted to having a problem with alcohol when he was given a four-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence in France.

He returned to live in Taranaki in 2020, buying tourist business Chaddy’s Charters in New Plymouth.