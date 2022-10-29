Recap: All Blacks vs Japan - rugby international in Tokyo
The All Blacks kick off their northern tour with a clash against Jamie Joseph-coached Japan on Saturday in Tokyo.
New Zealand have never lost to the Brave Blossoms and should again pile on the points against the 10th ranked side in world rugby.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will start his first test for the All Blacks after two appearances off the bench, lining up at second five-eighth.
Coach Ian Foster has retained six players who featured in the 40-14 win over the Wallabies to clinch the Rugby Championship title on September 24.
THE GAME
What: All Blacks v Japan
Where: National Stadium, Tokyo
Kickoff: Saturday, 6.50pm (live coverage on Stuff from 6.30pm)
THE TEAMS
All Blacks: Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laualala, Dane Coles, George Bower. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Dalton Papali’i, Aaron Smith, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.
Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Takuya Yamasawa, Yutaka Nagare, Tevita Tatafu, Kazuki Himeno, Michael Leitch, Jack Cornelsen, Warner Dearns, Jiwon Gu, Atsushi Sakate (captain), Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Takeshi Hino, Craig Millar, Shuhei Takeuchi, Kanji Shimokawa, Faulua Makisi, Naoto Saito, Seungsi Lee, Gerhard van den Heever.
THE REFS
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)
Assistant referees: Jordan Way (Australia), Graham Cooper (Australia)
Television match official: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
THE WEATHER
Sunny weather is expected with a high of 20 degrees and light winds.
THE ODDS
All Blacks $1.03, Japan $8.50
THE HISTORY
Played four; All Blacks: four wins, Japan: no wins
Last meeting in 2018: All Blacks 69, Japan 31