Recap: All Blacks vs Japan - rugby international in Tokyo

The All Blacks kick off their northern tour with a clash against Jamie Joseph-coached Japan on Saturday in Tokyo.

New Zealand have never lost to the Brave Blossoms and should again pile on the points against the 10th ranked side in world rugby.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane races away for a try when they faced Japan in 2013 in Tokyo.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will start his first test for the All Blacks after two appearances off the bench, lining up at second five-eighth.

Coach Ian Foster has retained six players who featured in the 40-14 win over the Wallabies to clinch the Rugby Championship title on September 24.

THE GAME

What: All Blacks v Japan

Where: National Stadium, Tokyo

Kickoff: Saturday, 6.50pm (live coverage on Stuff from 6.30pm)

THE TEAMS

All Blacks: Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laualala, Dane Coles, George Bower. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tyrel Lomax, Patrick Tuipulotu, Dalton Papali’i, Aaron Smith, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Japan: Ryohei Yamanaka, Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Takuya Yamasawa, Yutaka Nagare, Tevita Tatafu, Kazuki Himeno, Michael Leitch, Jack Cornelsen, Warner Dearns, Jiwon Gu, Atsushi Sakate (captain), Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Takeshi Hino, Craig Millar, Shuhei Takeuchi, Kanji Shimokawa, Faulua Makisi, Naoto Saito, Seungsi Lee, Gerhard van den Heever.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has a big opportunity to impress, gaining his first start for the All Blacks against Japan on Saturday.

THE REFS

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)

Assistant referees: Jordan Way (Australia), Graham Cooper (Australia)

Television match official: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

THE WEATHER

Sunny weather is expected with a high of 20 degrees and light winds.

THE ODDS

All Blacks $1.03, Japan $8.50

THE HISTORY

Played four; All Blacks: four wins, Japan: no wins

Last meeting in 2018: All Blacks 69, Japan 31