Rugby World Cup: Inside the resurrection of the Black Ferns

Earlier this year, grim-faced rugby bosses fronted media to deliver the findings of a brutal review into the Black Ferns culture and environment. The independent review followed a disastrous Northern Tour last year and allegations of bullying. Six months on, the Black Ferns, playing a new, exciting brand of rugby, are preparing to take on England in front of a sold-out Eden Park in the Rugby World Cup final. National correspondent Dana Johannsen charts the Black Ferns’ resurrection.

Scattered across the field at Stade Pierre-Fabre in Castres, France, the Black Ferns were a picture of disarray.

Some sat on their haunches, heads down, others looked to the sky in silent bewilderment, while others consoled teammates as they absorbed the sting of their 29-7 defeat to France to round out a disastrous Northern Tour.

After more than two years away from test rugby due to Covid disruptions, the tour was to prove a crucial yardstick for where the team was at just 11 months out from a home World Cup. They returned home certain of one thing: they were no longer the world’s best in the women’s game. They were not even close.

“Shellshocked” was the word that came to define the tour.

They were humiliated by England and battered by France, conceding 25 tries across the four games as they racked up their four heaviest losses in their history.

There were more jolts to come.

Upon the team’s return to New Zealand, Black Ferns hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate revealed on social media she had a mental breakdown on the tour – a flashpoint years in the making. In her emotional post, Ngata-Aerengamate described in detail how bit by bit, her mana had been stripped away through years of allegedly being criticised and diminished.

Stuff/Stuff Black Ferns midfielder Stacey Fluhler endured a tough end of year tour in 2021, but is relishing the team’s new up-tempo game style that has captivated the public at the Rugby World Cup.

Already under pressure to properly interrogate the reasons behind the Black Ferns capitulation in Europe, Ngata-Aerengamate’s allegations and the resultant publicity forced rugby bosses to commission an independent review into the team’s culture and environment.

The stark findings, delivered 179 days out from the opening match of the Rugby World Cup, revealed the Black Ferns not only had competitive issues to address, but significant cultural and structural problems –a result of decades of chronic under-resourcing and neglect of the women’s game.

Six days later, head coach Glenn Moore announced he was stepping down due to concerns the review would continue to be a distraction ahead of the World Cup.

Coaching guru Wayne Smith was parachuted in to take over the top job, with Sir Graham Henry and former Sevens mentor Allan Bunting added to the support staff alongside Whitney Hansen and Wes Clarke.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wayne Smith was joined by Sir Graham Henry at a press conference ahead of the opening game of the Rugby World Cup.

The Black Ferns rescue mission had begun in earnest.

Wayne Smith wasn’t sure if he was doing the right thing.

Just six months out from the Black Ferns’ World Cup opener, he tore up the team playbook. One of the common sentiments uncovered in the review was that the Black Ferns’ game style had not moved on since the 2017 World Cup. They’d settled on a predictable brand of one-out runners and pick and go drives.

Smith’s own appraisal was that the Black Ferns had got themselves locked into a rigid structure. With speed weapons like Portia Woodman, Ruby Tui and Ayesha Leti-I’iga in the outside backs, and forwards with strong ball-handling ability, Smith felt the team needed a game plan more suited to their innate strengths.

“I was adamant that I wanted to create a game that was true to our DNA. Not to reinvent anything, but just teaching the girls how to play on top of teams and how to create the skills that only we need, because we’re the only ones playing that type of game,” Smith explains.

“There’s a unique set of skills, and a unique mindset to playing how we play, and I wasn’t sure if we would be able to create that or not.”

So, on a grey, overcast Christchurch day in early April, Smith, who at that stage had been contracted as technical director to assist Moore, unveiled his plan to the team.

His first few sessions with the team were, as Smith politely describes, “a start”. Skipper Ruahei Demant has a more frank assessment: “We were terrible”.

David Rogers/Getty Images The Black Ferns were trampled by England on last year’s Northern Tour.

In their first hit-outs – a practice match played over four quarters against one of the Lincoln Academy boys teams – Smith was forced to intervene at one point to get the play back on track.

“I had to grab one of the girls by the pants as she was heading over to the far side of the field and the attack was over here,” he recalls.

“They were just used to different structures, they were very structured, whereas my idea is if the attack is going on here, that’s where you need to be, you want to be attacking where the ball is, not run to a place where you’re told to be.

“So that was eye-opening to me.”

But Smith says he was reassured by how readily the players bought into the new game plan, and how quickly they were able to adjust.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Head coach Wayne Smith talks tactics with Kendra Cocksedge (centre) and Hazel Tubic during a Black Ferns training session in Auckland.

To help cement his plan and fast-track the skill development needed, Smith cashed in some of the significant social capital he has built up over his 36-year coaching career, calling on All Black legends to help the cause. The likes of Ben Smith has been mentoring young fullback Renee Holmes, Ma’a Nonu has been working with Sylvia Brunt, while Dan Carter has run several specialist kicking sessions.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge is one such player who has had to make significant adjustments, virtually reinventing her game in the twilight of her career.

Cocksedge, for whom Saturday’s “big dance” against England will be her last dance, recalls one of the first things Smith said to her was there was to be no more contestable box kicks. She was initially concerned – box kicks were her “thing”.

But she says in the new fast, up-tempo game style, she has found a sense of freedom with Smith giving her the licence to control the pace, and play more of a running game.

“We’ve played rugby that I have been really proud of,” says Smith.

“It has taken a lot of work to be efficient enough to not run ourselves off our feet, and still play a really attacking game. I think we’ve done that, we’re not perfect, but hopefully it is a blueprint for the future because I think it has excited people, and it has excited the girls.”

The Black Ferns’ all-out attacking mindset has indeed captivated the public. That’s been reflected in ticket sales for this weekend’s final, with tickets for the Eden Park showdown selling out within minutes of the Black Ferns’ heart-stopping semifinal win over France last weekend.

The team have laid out the welcome mat to all bandwagon jumpers.

“All aboard, choo choo,” Ruby Tui, revelling in the occasion, joked at this week’s final media session in Auckland, which was standing room only.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Ruby Tui celebrates her try against France in the Black Ferns semifinal win.

The investment in human resource has been just one aspect of the Black Ferns’ remarkable turnaround.

Several key steps were already in place before Smith, nicknamed “The Professor”, took charge of the squad. The move to full-time contracts for the 30 contracted Black Ferns helped drive a shift in the high performance culture, allowing the players, many of whom were juggling work and study commitments, to prioritise rugby.

Ensuring the players were fulltime paid employees also removed the restrictions around the team’s ability to assemble. Instead of getting together on an ad-hoc basis, the players have been able to train together day-in, day-out in their regional performance hubs.

The launch of Super Rugby Aupiki in March, albeit in truncated form, was another landmark development, providing a key stepping stone from Farah Palmer Cup to the international arena.

By far the biggest difference, according to lock Chelsea Bremner, has been good old-fashioned match-play.

The Black Ferns’ capitulation on the Northern Tour highlighted the importance of regular international fixtures. To give the team any chance of addressing their competitive struggles before the World Cup, NZ Rugby had to ensure the Black Ferns had a full schedule of matches in the lead-up to the tournament.

Saturday’s final will be the Black Ferns’ 12th test match this year – the highest concentration of games they have ever played in a season – following June’s Pacific Four Series with Australia, Canada and the USA, a further two meetings against Australia in the Laurie O’Reilly series, and a one-off test against Japan. Their previous busiest season was 2014, when they played nine tests.

Bremner says these fixtures have been crucial to building confidence and cohesion.

Stuff Here’s some inspiration to get the ball rolling… including some moves from genuine rugby stars. Go the Black Ferns! Pass It On!

“Just getting more caps under our belt, especially our forward pack being relatively new, makes a real difference. You learn something new every time you step out onto the field, so I think that has made a real difference,” says Bremner.

“Even just across the tournament we’ve definitely grown in our ability to deal with pressure, obviously the big crowds we have had is now becoming the norm for us, and it is not so much of an external pressure.”

While the Black Ferns’ remarkable turnaround in the past 10 months has shown the results of what proper investment and resourcing can do, their impressive final opponents are the product of sustained, long-term investment.

Since the last World Cup in 2017 England Rugby has invested heavily in its women’s programme and development pathways, including launching the Allianz Cup - a 10-team top flight competition.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport England skipper Sarah Hunter is one of the central figures in the Red Roses’ record winning run.

Over that time Sarah Hunter’s English side has amassed a winning streak of 30 matches – a record unrivalled in international rugby.

Smith admits the ruthlessly efficient Red Roses are a “frightening” proposition.

He says whatever the outcome this weekend, there have been many wins off the field for the Black Ferns.

The hype, promotion and media interest throughout the tournament is unlike anything the women’s game has ever experienced.

In the words of Tui, the last year has been “life-changing” for the team.